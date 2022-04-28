If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GTA Online Weekly Update (April 28) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online has gotten another weekly update on April 28. Here's all the discounts, RP bonuses, and vehicles.
News by Connor Makar Contributor
We've gotten a new GTA Online Weekly Update! That means we have a whole new selection of bonuses, events, and prizes for us to head in and collect. Starting April 28, players can grab a nice selection of cars, including the Zentorno at the Diamond Casino, and the Coquette BlackFin with an insane 50% off.

This quick article will take you through everything new and changed starting today thanks to the GTA Online weekly update. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Pegassi Zentorno - you can grab it by placing in the top 3 in the Pursuit Races for five days in a row.

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Annis Euros, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $1,800,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Weaponized Ignus and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

RC Bandito Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial can be found in the Cypress Flats. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:30 par time

Time Trials

This week's regular time trials can be found over in the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:29.40.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

  • Sumo Remix
  • Roadgame Versus Mode

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

  • Client Jobs

1.5X RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

  • Bunker Sell Missions
  • Special Cargo

Clothing Unlocks

There are no free clothing unlocks this week, sadly.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

  • Coquette BlackFin ($347,500)

40% off:

  • Adder ($600,000)
  • Ardent ($690,000)
  • Omnis ($420,600)
  • Seven-70 ($417,000)

30% off:

  • Biker Businesses
  • Bunkers
  • Nightclubs
  • Executive Offices
  • Terrorbyte ($962,500)

30% off:

  • Entity XXR ($1,613,500)

Free Log-in Rewards

Unfortunately, there are no free rewards for logging in this week.

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

  • GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to making money in GTA Online, or our tips for getting hold of the Karin S95.

