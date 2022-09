Where do you find clay in Grounded?

Where to find clay in Grounded

At the bottom of this flooded hole you can find clay

Underwater all around this spot on the map you can find clay as well

To make some very important machines like the Spinning Wheel and Oven in Grounded . Clay is relatively difficult to find unless you know where to look and have the right tools in your inventory. First things first,. This is likely this first resource you’ve even needed a shovel for, so to craft one, combine sprigs, crude rope and acorn shell. Acorns are found at the base of the tree near the Oak Lab. While the best clay farming spot is quite dangerous for early game characters that need it the most, there’s actually a very handy clay resource node that’s probably right under your nose. Here’s where to look!An easy place to find clay in Grounded is next to the Mysterious Machine. Clay is most often an underwater resource, but in puddles of rainwater rather than the giant pond.Just to the west of the Mysterious Machine is a flooded hole. Hold your breath and dive down to the bottom of the hole with your acorn shovel in hand and you should find a collectible node of clay that you can whack. Hopefully this yields enough for your spinning wheel or other project.If not, you can get a lot more by making a journey over to the swampy wetlands southeast of the Mysterious Machine. Again, dive down underneath the waterline and look out for orangey-brown deposits of clay at the bottom. Be careful on your way here though. Between the swamp and the Mysterious Machine are a lot of Orb Weavers, Orb Weaver Jrs and Spiderlings. Then when you reach the swamp there tends to be a lot of aggressive larvae patrolling the banks. Make sure you have plenty of bandages, a decent weapon, and a clear idea of where you’re going and how to escape.