Where do you find clay in Grounded?

To make some very important machines like the Spinning Wheel and Oven in Grounded you need clay. Clay is relatively difficult to find unless you know where to look and have the right tools in your inventory. First things first, to collect clay you need a shovel. This is likely this first resource you’ve even needed a shovel for, so to craft one, combine sprigs, crude rope and acorn shell. Acorns are found at the base of the tree near the Oak Lab. While the best clay farming spot is quite dangerous for early game characters that need it the most, there’s actually a very handy clay resource node that’s probably right under your nose. Here’s where to look!
