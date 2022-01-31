Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 gets State of Play blowout on Wednesday

The first State of Play showcase of 2022 has been announced by PlayStation, and this new stream promises to delve deep into the features and modes of the highly anticipated PS5 and PS4 game Gran Turismo 7 ahead of its release on March 4.

The first State of Play of the year will be getting started at about 2pm PT/5pm ET/10pm GMT on Wednesday, February 2. Don't expect anything else other than Gran Turismo 7 info from the State of Play, at this point – Sony hasn't mentioned anythying else on the docket for this stream.

So what exactly are we going to see in this new presentation, then? Well, Sony notes that we can expect 'just over 30 minutes' of new footage from the game. That will almost certainly cover some of the 90-plus tracks and 420 cars that the game will boast at launch.

We already know that you'll be able to buy, sell and tune cars in the game – and once you've got everything geared up just the way you want, you'll be able to take advantage of a massive garage which allows you to store a (frankly ludicrous) 1000 vehicles.

The game was initially supposed to launch back in 2021, but thanks to the impact of "Covid-related production challenges", Sony announced that the game was nudged back into 2022 around this time last year.

Gran Turismo 7 is due to launch on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022.