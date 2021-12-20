To say there’s been a ‘long wait’ for the new Gran Turismo would be like saying the world's been a bit flu-y recently. With predecessor Gran Turismo 6 launching on the PS3 back in 2013, PlayStation racing fans have been left enviously watching their Xbox peers enjoy multiple iterations Forza. Thankfully fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as, Gran Turismo 7 is now only a few months away – and a Japanese retailer has revealed some juicy new details.

According to a new pamphlet, GT7 will feature over 90 racing tracks, boasts 420 cars to race in and claims that all tracks have “realistic weather and scenery”.

Translated by user PettyWingman on fan forum GT Planet, the free booklet handed out by Japanese shop Yodobashi Camera states that players can buy, sell and tune cars, and take advantage of a massive garage, allowing you to store a jaw-dropping 1000 vehicles. Turismo heads will also be pleased to hear that this pamphlet confirms the return of the GT mode, while suggesting that there will be a wide mix of both modern and classic cars for players to commander while disrespecting the tarmac.

Want a full breakdown of what to expect from Sony’s flagship racer when it launches in March? Here’s the fully translated list of features courtesy of the legend that is, PettyWingman.

 Brand Central: A shopping mall which over 60 automobile brands assemble. You can purchase over 300 post-2011 cars here.

 Used Cars Dealer: The cars which have been discontinued for a long time are lined up here. The Japanese historic cars in '80s and '90s are also available. The lineup would be updated every day.

 Garage: Your base of the car life. Up to 1000 cars can be stored and you can gaze at and setup your car.

 Tuning Shop: Engine, tire, brake, suspension etc... a huge amount of tuning parts are available. You can also purchase the supercharger, turbocharger, weight reduction and rigidity increase.

 GT Auto: Dress up your car here. Over 130 wheels and over 600 aero parts are lined up. Oil change, car wash, painting and livery editing are also available.

 Scapes: Over 2500 photo locations in 40 countries all over the world. Place your car in a beautiful scene and take realistic HDR photographs.

 License Center: Learn the driving technique from scratch. You can learn from basic techniques to different drivings for each car and course.

 Mission Challenge: 0-400m Battle, Drifting, Max Speed Challenge, "Music Rally" which you can race to music etc... You can experience unique events that is different from ordinary racing.

 World Circuits: World circuits such as Le Mans and Nürburgring, beloved fictional citcuits such as Trail Mountain... Over 90 layouts are in this game.

Gran Turismo 7 is due to launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 4 March, 2022. You can find a comprhensive list of 2022 release dates, here.