Gran Turismo 7 to receive reward adjustments amidst intense player backlash

It has been announced that Gran Turismo 7 will be receiving a number of changes to the quantity of in-game currency earned through race rewards. In addition, in order to quell some of the anger following a recent post-launch patch that sent the rewards system out of whack, players who log in between now and April 25 will get 1 million credits for free.

All this comes via an official post on the PlayStation Blog from president of Polyphony Digital Kazunori Yamauchi, in which he thanks the community for supporting the game and apologises for the recent server outages that locked players out of the game as well as not communicating to the players before readjusting the reward system into its current unpopular state.

The patch in question was an attempt to fix “inconsistent rewards payouts within a part of the World Circuit Events” according to this blog post. The claim made is that in order to do so, it was necessary to “recalculate the rewards system as a whole” which in turn resulted in the unfavourable situation players currently find themselves in.

In order to pull this back from the brink somewhat, the following changes are due to come in an early-April patch:

increase rewards in the events in the latter half of the World Circuits by approximately 100% on average.

Addition of high rewards for clearing the Circuit Experience in all Gold/All Bronze results.

Increase of rewards in Online Races.

Include a total of eight new one-hour Endurance Race events to Missions. These will also have higher reward settings.

Increase the upper limit of non-paid credits in player wallets from 20M Cr. to 100M Cr.

Increase the quantity of Used and Legend cars on offer at any given time.

In addition, it was revealed that additional changes will be coming at some point in the future, although no date was provided as to when these will be added. These include an increase of payouts linked with limited time rewards, additional races included 24-hour races and online time trails, and the ability to sell cars.

Whether or not these announced changes to Gran Turismo 7 can go a long way in fixing up the bangs and scratches the racing title has accumulated in recent days is uncertain. It’s a shame too, because as per our review, the game is an otherwise excellent title and “a must-have for hardcore racing fans and the kind of game that is so good it might actually transform a few casual players into bonafide petrolheads themselves.”

One can only imagine how many of these casual players, who were set up to guzzle down what Gran Turismo 7 had to offer, pulled over and walked off as a result of this recent breakdown.