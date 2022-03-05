Gran Turismo 7 microtransaction prices reveal some high-performance cars can cost $40 in real money

Now that Gran Turismo 7 has been released, pricing for in-game currency, called Credits, has been revealed.

Prices for Credits range from $2.49 for 100,000 credits to $20 for 2 million credits, and some cars will cost you much more than 2 million Credits.

Unlike Gran Turismo Sport, individual cars cannot be purchased at a set price. While you can earn Credits in-game, it might be a bit of a grind if you wish to acquire enough credits to buy the Porsche 919 Hybrid 16 which will run you 3 million Credits.

This means you would have to purchase the 2 million Credit option twice (thanks, VGC), which would cost you $40 in real money.

The most expensive car in the game at present is the McLaren P1 GTR ’16 which was $4.99 in GT Sport and runs you 3.6 million credits in GT 7.

As noted by Eurogamer, Sony's most recent State of Play showed off the 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer, considered a legendary car in-game, and it featured a price tag of 20 million credits. In real currency terms, if you didn't grind it out and bought Credits instead, you would be spending $200 on a virtual car.

In our Gran Turismo 7 review, we said that Polyphony Digital's latest is so good, it could probably turn casual players into bonafide petrolheads. And other critics seems to like it as well, as most reviews were largely positive, with only a few outliers.