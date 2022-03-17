Gran Turismo 7 update 1.07 goes heavy on dirt tire events and reward adjustments

Gran Turismo 7 has another update available, and along with adding a Broadcast Mode to the Sound Volume Settings, it makes some welcome improvements and adjustments.

In Car Settings, update 1.07 fixes an issue where an application error would occur when selecting a Setting Sheet from the Quick Menu screen within 'World Circuits' while being in Offline Mode. An issue where copied Setting Sheets would disappear when the Car Settings were opened and closed has been fixed, and so has the problem with the Ford GT Race Car 2018. Apparently, it would only go into first gear when a 'Fully Customisable Manual Transmission' or a ’Fully Customisable Sequential Transmission' were installed.

The patch fixed an issue where cars would be considered within regulation even though they did not meet the Balance of Performance regulation, and a problem with the Lobby was also addressed. Here, some Assist Settings, such as Auto-Drive, were able to be changed or saved even when Limit Driving Options was set to Prohibited.

A couple of missions and license issues were also fixed.

One of the bigger fixes applies to specified tires that would not be equipped on a vehicle for various events. This includes four Licences, five different Missions, and three Circuit experiences.

Rewards were also adjusted for eight events inside World Circuits according to driving time and difficulty.

A couple of issues with Livery Editor were addressed, an application error with the Garage was fixed pertaining to purchasing cars from Brand Central, Used Cars, and Legendary Cars, or when receiving a car as a prize.

The update adjusts the Physics Simulation Model to reduce the grip lost when cars with high downforce are passing over a kerbstone while cornering at its limit. And several issues that would occur when there was not enough free space available for temporary data downloaded from the network were fixed along with various other issues.

You can look over the full patch notes at the link.