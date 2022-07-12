Grab this 5TB Western Digital Black P10 hard drive for under $100 this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back once again! The online giant's annual two-day sales bonanza is giving Prime members the chance to save on tons of products, including discounts on a wide range of storage options. There's internal SSDs for insanely low prices, including this WD Black 1TB SN850 NVMe solid state drive for only $105, and heavily discounted external SSDs like the Samsung 870 EVO 1TB SATA 3 SSD for $100.

However, if you need more room to store your extensive game library, as well as space for new games in the future, the Western Digital Black P10 hard drives can be a more affordable solution to your storage needs. Compatible with Playstation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Mac, these external HDDs are incredibly versatile and can typically store up to 125 games. It can also reach read speeds of up to 140MB/s.

The biggest saving is on the 5TB variant with a 37 per cent discount. It was $150 before Prime Day, but it's currently $55 cheaper.

There's a similar Prime Day offer for those in the UK, it's currently £99 instead of the usual £135.

It's worth noting that although it can store PS4 games and run them on your PS4 or PS5 console, this HDD is unable to store or run PS5 games. You can, however, store Xbox One and Series X games, and run Xbox One games on your next-gen console. In order to run your Series X games, you'll simply need to transfer the file back to your console.

If you want to be able to store PS5 games, this cheaper yet slightly smaller 4TB HDD from Seagate will do the trick. It's officially licensed for PlayStation and on offer for $90, saving you $35. The 2TB version is available in the UK for £48, saving you £37.50.

We've spotted plenty more Prime Day storage bargains in our best Prime Day SSD deals hub. We've also covered all the best deals on Micro SD cards, too! For even more Prime Day savings, make sure to follow our Jelly Deals Twitter account.