Best Amazon Prime Day micro SD card deals 2022

Best Amazon Prime Day micro SD card deals 2022Here are day two's best Prime Day offers for SD cards and Nintendo Switch storage.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs from July 12th to 13th, which means today is its second and last day. As per every year, there are plenty of SD card discounts during this Prime Day, and they're some of the deepest discounts on any item on sale. Whether you're looking for extra storage for a Nintendo Switch console, a Steam Deck, or a new camera, SD cards are bound to be useful. Below you'll find this year's biggest discounts on the best microSD cards in the Prime Day sale, like this 1TB drive that's $110 (down from $200) on Amazon.com.
Some of the best SD cards are made by SanDisk and Samsung. The 64GB and 128GB SD cards regularly go on sale at Amazon, but Prime Day is the perfect time to find even bigger discounts on them. Right now you can even get discounts on 400GB cards in the UK and a 1TB card in the US.
Below is a list of microSD cards on sale before Amazon Prime Day 2022 in the US and UK.
Best Prime Day microSD card deals in the US
US deals:
Best Prime Day microSD card deals in the UK
