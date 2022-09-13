GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox via Xbox Game Pass on day one

It's taken a very long time, and likely some untangling of messy rights issues, but finallyis finally coming toand

During today's Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company announced today that Rare is releasing GoldenEye 007 HD on Nintendo Switch and Xbox. The title is a remaster of the cult classic Nintendo 64 title first hit consoles way back in 1997.

There's no release date listed just yet, but a tweet from developer Rare confirms that the game will be 'coming soon'.

It seems from the wording of the Rare tweets that Xbox users will get a version of the game that has been "faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles". This version – on Xbox, of course – includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate and, per the developer, will even let you play in split-screen local multiplayer.

Per Craig Duncan of Rare: "The original experience has been updated with improved control options (including dual analogue stick support), native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD (where supported), a consistent refresh rate and a full complement of achievements to unlock."

GoldenEye 007 will be made available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as part of Xbox Game Pass. Also, if you own a digital copy of Rare Replay, you will be able to download and enjoy the game free of charge.

It sounds like it'll be local co-op only, though; the statement on the Xbox Wire notes: "The classic campaign mode, transformative difficulty levels and havoc-inducing cheats will all make their return – as will the iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill." We've added the bold for emphasis.

The version coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, however, seems to be a more basic version that Rare has been working with Nintendo on seperately. This version of the game boasts online play, whereas it appears the Xbox version does not.

It's not the only game coming to Switch from the N64, either; Nintendo also confirmed Pokémon Stadium, Mario Party, Pilotwings 64, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will all be added to Nintendo Switch Online soon.

Not only that, we've been delighted to work with our friends at Nintendo again on GoldenEye 007's simultaneous release for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! https://t.co/0biFoSQCb0 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 13, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We have constantly been hearing about the rumoured Xbox version of this game for a while now. Prior to this, a port for Xbox Live Arcade was leaked in 2021.

Rare has tried multiple times to get a port out into the world, but every time – in the past few years, at least – it has been shot down. The game has been 'trapped' on its N64 version due to a tangle of licensing agreements between developer Rare, Nintendo, and MGM. But it seems ahead of Bond's 60th this year, that's all been resolved.

GoldenEye 007 launches for Xbox console "soon" and will be included with Xbox Game Pass on Day One.