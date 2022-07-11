GoldenEye 007 remaster is reportedly on hold due to the war in Ukraine

The highly rumoured GoldenEye 007 remaster is reportedly "in limbo" due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

We've been hearing things for a while now that some kind of GoldenEye 007 remaster or remake, whatever form it might take, is in the works. And now, as reported by Eurogamer, the game is stuck due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In response to a Twitter user asking about the status of the game, the leakiest journalist around Jeff Grubb claimed that "GoldenEye is still in limbo because of the war." Grubb didn't have anything more to say on the matter outside of that, but Eurogamer corroborated the claim.

Grubb did also comment on the return of the live trivia gameshow 1 vs 100, saying that the team lead on the game has left Microsoft, but he did note that he doesn't know what that means for the title.

Earlier this year, achievements for GoldenEye 007 appeared online, which would be an odd thing to exist if there was no game to go along with them. The original GoldenEye came out in 1997 for the Nintendo 64, developed by the now Microsoft owned Rare, and hasn't seen a release on any other platform since.

A remaster was in development at Rare for a number of months back in 2008, but due to licensing agreements it was ultimately cancelled, even though it only needed a couple more months of development.

While GoldenEye is a flawed game by modern standards, it's still incredibly foundational for modern 3D shooters, so to see it on modern platforms would be great. Especially because the only way to play it is on an original N64.

Alternatively, you could bust out your Wii to play the 2010 remake GoldenEye 007 Reloaded, which is honestly worth going back to if you just give it the time of day.