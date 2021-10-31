GoldenEye 007's German ban has lifted, fuelling speculation it'll arrive on Nintendo Switch Online

GoldenEye 007's German ban has been lifted, leading some people to believe that the game could be set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

As per a report from Eurogamer Germany (via Eurogamer), Rare's classic Nintendo 64 shooter has been moved off the German list of games that cannot be advertised or sold to children.

As noted by Eurogamer, this removal comes ahead of an automatic removal that would have taken place after the game had been on the list for 25 years, meaning someone – somewhere – has intentionally moved the game off the 'banned' list.

Given the fact Nintendo is starting to add content to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack, some sites are wondering whether GoldenEye 007 could dded to the service at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Given that two other games have been deleted from Germany's banned games index (that's the English version of BloodRayne and the US version of BloodRayne 2) – and both games are arriving next month in the form of BloodRayne: ReVamped – it stands to reason that GoldenEye 007 may also be due to arrive in some form.

This is, of course, just speculation at the time of writing – neither Nintendo nor Rare have said anything about GoldenEye 007 returning to consoles in any form. Earlier this year, a playthrough of the canceled GoldenEye HD remaster for XBLA popped up online. Due to licensing issues, the game was never released.

GoldenEye 007 has been mired in rights issues for a long time, so if it does come to Nintendo Switch Online, it'll be a pretty big deal for the game.