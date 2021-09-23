Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a new membership plan featuring N64 and Genesis games with optional controllersSome nice games and a couple of retro controllers are on the way.
During tonight's Nintendo Direct, an additional service was announced for Switch Online.
Dubbed Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the new membership plan is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October with classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games.
In addition to all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership such as online play, access to library of NES and Super NES games, and more, members can play select titles like Mario Kart 64 online with up to four players for the first time ever.
The full list of classic games launching for the expanded service, with more Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming in the future, is as follows:
Launch Line-Up
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
Launch Lineup of SEGA Genesis Games
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
Nintendo Switch Online members will also be able to pre-order two new controllers that resemble the original N64 and SEGA Genesis controllers at a later date.
These wireless controllers can be used to play these classic games on Nintendo Switch Online. The controllers will run you $49.99 each, or your regional equivalent.
More details about Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including release timing and price, will be revealed at a later date.