During tonight's Nintendo Direct, an additional service was announced for Switch Online.

Dubbed Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, the new membership plan is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October with classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games.

In addition to all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership such as online play, access to library of NES and Super NES games, and more, members can play select titles like Mario Kart 64 online with up to four players for the first time ever.

The full list of classic games launching for the expanded service, with more Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles coming in the future, is as follows:

Launch Line-Up

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

Launch Lineup of SEGA Genesis Games

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Nintendo Switch Online members will also be able to pre-order two new controllers that resemble the original N64 and SEGA Genesis controllers at a later date.

These wireless controllers can be used to play these classic games on Nintendo Switch Online. The controllers will run you $49.99 each, or your regional equivalent.

More details about Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including release timing and price, will be revealed at a later date.