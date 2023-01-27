If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GoldenEye 007 Cheat Codes: All cheats and how to unlock them on Switch and Xbox

Here's every cheat in GoldenEye 007, for those who want to try 'em all all these years later.

GoldenEye 007 is out on modern platforms, giving everyone a chance to try out this classic shooter for the first time, or maybe even go back to a nostalgic classic. Those in the know will be happy to learn that alongside the brilliant gameplay we all fell in love with years ago, as well as that brilliant multiplayer mode that ate away at our weekends, the same GoldenEye 007 cheats are back too.

As such, we've written up this guide to take you through every GoldenEye cheat codes, how to unlock them, and what they do.

For Xbox players, the cheat codes listed below won't work for you unfortunately, as they're only accessible to owners of the Nintnendo Switch version. However, there are alternative ways to unlock all the cheats for Xbox users which we have listed out too.

Watch the trailer for GoldenEye 007 on Game Pass here!

All GoldenEye 007 cheat codes (Nintendo Switch)

Notation Button
L Left trigger button
R Right Trigger button
Up Up (D-pad)
Left Left (D-pad)
Right Right (D-pad)
Down Down (D-pad)
RS-Up Right Analogue Stick up
RS-Left Right Analogue Stick left
Right Analogue Stick right Right Analogue Stick right
Right Analogue Stick down Right Analogue Stick down
A A
B B

You can find a full list of all the GoldenEye007 cheat codes below:

Cheat Menu codes

For the following codes, make your way to the cheat menu before inputting the necisarry inputs. Once you hear a beep, the cheat has been entered correctly.

  • All weapons — Down, Left, RS-Up, Right, L + Down, L + Left, L + Up, RS-left, Left, RS-down
  • Dual RCP90's — Up, Right, L + Left, R + Down, L + Up, L + RS-Left, L + Left, RS-Right, RS-Up, L + R + Down
  • Infinite Ammo — L + RS-Left, L + R + Right, RS-Right, RS-Right, R + Left, L + RS-down, L + R + Left, L + R + RS-down, L + Up, RS-right
  • Invincibility — R+Left, L+Down, Left, Up, Down, R+RS-Left, L+RS-Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Right, L+RS-Left
  • Silver PP7 — L+Left, L+R+Up, L+Right, L+R+Up, L+R+RS-Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Down, RS-Down, L+R+Right, L+R+Left
  • Gold PP7 — L+R+Right, L+R+Down, L+Up, L+R+Down, RS-Up, R+Up, L+R+Right, L+Left, Down, L+RS-Down
  • Paintball Mode — L + Up, RS-up, R + Right, L + R + RS-Left, L + Up, R + RS-Down, L + RS-Down, L + R + RS-Down, L + R + Up, Hold L + RS-Down
  • Slow Motion — L+R+Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Down, L+R+Left, RS-Right, L+R+Down, L+R+Down, L+Down, RS-Left, RS-Up
  • Small James Bond — L+R+Down, R+Down, L+RS-Down, Left, R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Down, Right, Down, R+RS-Down, R+Right
  • Turbo mode — L + Down, L + RS-Down, L + R + Up, R + RS-Down, Left, R + Down, L + RS-Down, Up, R + Down, L + Right

Mission unlock codes

These codes can be entered when on the mission select screen, in order to instantly unlock the mission you like.

  • Unlock Bunker — L + RS-Down, R + Right, L + RS-RIght, R + RS-Left, L + RS-Down, L + R + Left, L + RS-Right, L + R + Up, R + RS-Right, L + Up
  • Unlock Bunker II — L + Down, R + Down, L + R + RS-Up, L + Left, L + R + Right, L + RS-Left, R + Right, L + RS-Up, L + Left, L + RS-Down
  • Unlock Caverns — L + Down, R + RS-Down, L + R + Up, L + Right, R + RS-Up, R + RS-Left, R + Up, L + RS-Left, L + Up, R + RS-Left
  • Unlock Control Centre — L + RS-Down, R + Down, L + Right, R + RS-Right, R + RS-Down, R + Left, R + Left, R + RS-Up, R + Left, L + R + RS-Up
  • Unlock Cradle — L + R + RS-Up, L + Left, R + Down, L + Down, L + RS-Up, L + Down, R + Right, R + RS-Up, L + RS-Left, R + Right
  • Unlock Depot — L + Down, L + Down, R + RS-Down, L + RS-Right, L + R + Right, R + RS-Left, L + Down, L + RS-Left, L + RS-Right, L + Up
  • Unlock Facility — L+R+RS-Up, R+RS-Left, L+Left, R+RS-Up, L+Left, R+RS-Down, L+RS-Right, R+Right, L+R+RS-Up, L+Right
  • Unlock Frigate — R+RS-Up, L+Down, R+RS-Right, L+Left, L+R+Up, L+R+RS-Down, R+RS-Right, R+Up, L+R+rS-Down, R+Up
  • Unlock Jungle — R + CRSDown, R + Left, L + R + Up, R + Right, R + Down, R + Down, R + Up, R + RS-Left, R + RS-Up, L + R + Left
  • Unlock Runway — L+R+Left, R+Left, L+RS-Up, L+Left, R+RS-Up, R+RS-Down, R+RS-Right, R+Right, L+Down, R+RS-Left
  • Unlock Silo — L+Up, R+RS-Down, L+Left, R+Down, L+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Right, L+rS-Up, R+Right, R+Right, R+RS-Right
  • Unlock Statue — L + R + RS-Down, L + R + RS-Down, L + Right, L + R + Left, R + Left, R + RS-Right, L + R + Left, R + RS-Up, R + RS-Down, R + Right
  • Unlock Streets — L + R + RS-Left, L + RS-Right, L + Up, L + R + RS-Down, R + RS-Right, R + RS-Down, R + Left, R + RS-Down, R + RS-Up, L + Down
  • Unlock Surface — R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Up, L+Left, R+Up, R+Left, L+Up, R+RS-Down, L+Right, L+RS-Right, L+R+Down
  • Unlock Surface II — L+RS-Down, L+R+RS-Right, R+RS-Right, R+RS-Up, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+RS-Up, L+RS-Up, L+R+Down, L+RS-Right
  • Unlock Train — R + Left, R + RS-Down, R + RS-Right, L + R + Left, L + Right, R + RS-Down, L + Left, L + R + RS-Left, L + Up, L + RS-Up
  • Unlock Archives — R + Left, L + R + Up, L + R + RS-Down, R + Left, L + R + RS-Right, L + Left, L + R + Right, L + R + RS-Down, L + Up, R + RS-Down
  • Unlock Aztec — R + RS-down, R + left, L + right, L + R + RS-right, L + down, L + R + RS-up, L + left, L + R + RS-up, L + R + right, L + RS-left
  • Unlock Egypt — L + R + up, L +R + RS-right, L + down, R + right, R + up, L + down, L + left, L + RS-right, L +R + RS right, L + left

Single Player cheat codes

These codes can be inputted while in a single player mission

  • All Guns — L Button + R Button + Down, L Button + RS-Left, L Button + RS-Right, L Button + R Button + RS-Left, L Button + Down, L Button + RS-Down, R Button + RS-Left, L Button + R Button + RS-Right, R Button + Up, L Button + RS-Left
  • 2x Hunting Knife — R+RS-Down, L+Right, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+Right, L+R+Up, L+Down, R+Left, L+Right, L+RS-Left
  • 2X Grenade Launcher — R+Down, R+Up, Right, L+R+RS-Down, L+Right, R+Left, Left, Down, Up, R+RS-Down
  • 2X laser — L+Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+Down, R+Left, R+Down, L+Right, RS-Up, Right, R+Right, L+R+Up
  • 2X Rocket launcher — R+Right, L+Up, Down, Down, R+RS-Down, L+Left, L+C-Left, R+Up, R+Down, R+RS-Left
  • 2X Throwing Knife — R+RS-Left, L+Left, Up, L+R+Right, Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Left, R+Down, R+Left, R+RS-Left
  • Invincibility — L+Down, R+RS-Right, R+RS-Up, L+Right, L+RS-Down, R+RS-Up, L+Right, R+Down, L+Left, L+R+RS-Right
  • Invisibility — R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Up, L+R+Left, L+R+Up, R+Up, L+RS-Left, R+RS-Up, L+RS-Down, L+R+Left, R+Right
  • Max Ammo — L+R+RS-Right, R+Up, R+Down, R+Down, L+R+RS-Right, L+R+Left, R+Down, R+Up, L+R+RS-Right, R+Left
  • DK Mode — L and R + up, RS-Right, R + Left, R + Up, Up, R + Right, Up, L and R + RS-Down, L and R + Down, L and R + RS-Left
  • Line Mode — R Button + RS-Down, L Button + R Button + Down, L Button + Right, R Button + RS-Up, L Button + R Button + RS-Right, R Button + Up, L Button + Down, L Button + Right, R Button + RS-Left, R Button + RS-Up

Multiplayer Player cheat codes

These codes can be inputted while in a multiplayer matches.

  • Unlock all characters — L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Up, L+R+Left, L+Right, R+Down, L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Up, L+R+Right, L+R+RS-Down, L+Down
  • Invisibility — L+RS-Up, L+R+RS-Left, R+Up, L+RS-Right, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Right, L+Up, L+R+RS-Down
  • No Radar — R+Up, RS-Down, RS-Left, RS-Up, L+Down, R+Up, RS-Left, Right, R+Left, R+Right

Why don't cheat codes work on Goldeneye Xbox?

While Goldeneye on the switch lets you input the codes directly, Xbox players will have to unlock all of the cheats by completing levels in the required time. This means if you want to unlock them all, you'll need to complete the whole game at pace before being able to toggle them on.

All GoldenEye 007 unlockable cheats (Xbox)

Below, you can find a full list of each Xbox cheat, the level you need to complete, and the time you need to complete it in.

  • DK Mode — Runway Agent — 5:00
  • Enemy Rocket Launchers — Streets (Agent) — 1:45
  • Enemy super speed — Statue (Secret Agent) — 3:15
  • Turbo Mode — Silo (Agent) — 3:00
  • Tiny Bond — Surface II (00 Agent) — 4:15
  • Slowed enemies — Depot (Secret Agent) — 1:40
  • Paintball Mode — Dam (Secret Agent) — 2:40
  • Invisibility — Archives (00 Agent) — 1:20
  • Invincibility — Facility (00 Agent) — 2:05
  • Infinite Ammo — Control Centre (Secret Agent) — 10:00
  • No Radar (multiplayer) — Frigate (Secret Agent) — 4:30
  • Super Silver PP7 — Train (00 Agent) — 5:25
  • Super Gold PP7 — Cradle (Agent) — 2:15
  • 2X Grenade Launcher — Surface I (Secret Agent) — 3:30
  • 2X Knives — Bunker II (Agent) — 1:30
  • 2X Knives — Jungle (Agent) — 3:45
  • 2X Lasers — Aztec (Secret Agent) — 9:00
  • 2X RCP-90s — Caverns (00 Agent) — 9:30
  • 2X Rocket Launcher — Bunker I (00 Agent) — 4:00

