GoldenEye 007 Cheat Codes: All cheats and how to unlock them on Switch and Xbox

GoldenEye 007 is out on modern platforms, giving everyone a chance to try out this classic shooter for the first time, or maybe even go back to a nostalgic classic. Those in the know will be happy to learn that alongside the brilliant gameplay we all fell in love with years ago, as well as that brilliant multiplayer mode that ate away at our weekends, the same GoldenEye 007 cheats are back too.

As such, we've written up this guide to take you through every GoldenEye cheat codes, how to unlock them, and what they do.

For Xbox players, the cheat codes listed below won't work for you unfortunately, as they're only accessible to owners of the Nintnendo Switch version. However, there are alternative ways to unlock all the cheats for Xbox users which we have listed out too.

All GoldenEye 007 cheat codes (Nintendo Switch)

Notation Button L Left trigger button R Right Trigger button Up Up (D-pad) Left Left (D-pad) Right Right (D-pad) Down Down (D-pad) RS-Up Right Analogue Stick up RS-Left Right Analogue Stick left Right Analogue Stick right Right Analogue Stick right Right Analogue Stick down Right Analogue Stick down A A B B

You can find a full list of all the GoldenEye007 cheat codes below:

Cheat Menu codes

For the following codes, make your way to the cheat menu before inputting the necisarry inputs. Once you hear a beep, the cheat has been entered correctly.

All weapons — Down, Left, RS-Up, Right, L + Down, L + Left, L + Up, RS-left, Left, RS-down

— Down, Left, RS-Up, Right, L + Down, L + Left, L + Up, RS-left, Left, RS-down Dual RCP90's — Up, Right, L + Left, R + Down, L + Up, L + RS-Left, L + Left, RS-Right, RS-Up, L + R + Down

— Up, Right, L + Left, R + Down, L + Up, L + RS-Left, L + Left, RS-Right, RS-Up, L + R + Down Infinite Ammo — L + RS-Left, L + R + Right, RS-Right, RS-Right, R + Left, L + RS-down, L + R + Left, L + R + RS-down, L + Up, RS-right

— L + RS-Left, L + R + Right, RS-Right, RS-Right, R + Left, L + RS-down, L + R + Left, L + R + RS-down, L + Up, RS-right Invincibility — R+Left, L+Down, Left, Up, Down, R+RS-Left, L+RS-Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Right, L+RS-Left

— R+Left, L+Down, Left, Up, Down, R+RS-Left, L+RS-Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Right, L+RS-Left Silver PP7 — L+Left, L+R+Up, L+Right, L+R+Up, L+R+RS-Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Down, RS-Down, L+R+Right, L+R+Left

— L+Left, L+R+Up, L+Right, L+R+Up, L+R+RS-Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Down, RS-Down, L+R+Right, L+R+Left Gold PP7 — L+R+Right, L+R+Down, L+Up, L+R+Down, RS-Up, R+Up, L+R+Right, L+Left, Down, L+RS-Down

— L+R+Right, L+R+Down, L+Up, L+R+Down, RS-Up, R+Up, L+R+Right, L+Left, Down, L+RS-Down Paintball Mode — L + Up, RS-up, R + Right, L + R + RS-Left, L + Up, R + RS-Down, L + RS-Down, L + R + RS-Down, L + R + Up, Hold L + RS-Down

— L + Up, RS-up, R + Right, L + R + RS-Left, L + Up, R + RS-Down, L + RS-Down, L + R + RS-Down, L + R + Up, Hold L + RS-Down Slow Motion — L+R+Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Down, L+R+Left, RS-Right, L+R+Down, L+R+Down, L+Down, RS-Left, RS-Up

— L+R+Left, L+R+Left, L+R+Down, L+R+Left, RS-Right, L+R+Down, L+R+Down, L+Down, RS-Left, RS-Up Small James Bond — L+R+Down, R+Down, L+RS-Down, Left, R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Down, Right, Down, R+RS-Down, R+Right

— L+R+Down, R+Down, L+RS-Down, Left, R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Down, Right, Down, R+RS-Down, R+Right Turbo mode — L + Down, L + RS-Down, L + R + Up, R + RS-Down, Left, R + Down, L + RS-Down, Up, R + Down, L + Right

Mission unlock codes

These codes can be entered when on the mission select screen, in order to instantly unlock the mission you like.

Unlock Bunker — L + RS-Down, R + Right, L + RS-RIght, R + RS-Left, L + RS-Down, L + R + Left, L + RS-Right, L + R + Up, R + RS-Right, L + Up

— L + RS-Down, R + Right, L + RS-RIght, R + RS-Left, L + RS-Down, L + R + Left, L + RS-Right, L + R + Up, R + RS-Right, L + Up Unlock Bunker II — L + Down, R + Down, L + R + RS-Up, L + Left, L + R + Right, L + RS-Left, R + Right, L + RS-Up, L + Left, L + RS-Down

— L + Down, R + Down, L + R + RS-Up, L + Left, L + R + Right, L + RS-Left, R + Right, L + RS-Up, L + Left, L + RS-Down Unlock Caverns — L + Down, R + RS-Down, L + R + Up, L + Right, R + RS-Up, R + RS-Left, R + Up, L + RS-Left, L + Up, R + RS-Left

— L + Down, R + RS-Down, L + R + Up, L + Right, R + RS-Up, R + RS-Left, R + Up, L + RS-Left, L + Up, R + RS-Left Unlock Control Centre — L + RS-Down, R + Down, L + Right, R + RS-Right, R + RS-Down, R + Left, R + Left, R + RS-Up, R + Left, L + R + RS-Up

— L + RS-Down, R + Down, L + Right, R + RS-Right, R + RS-Down, R + Left, R + Left, R + RS-Up, R + Left, L + R + RS-Up Unlock Cradle — L + R + RS-Up, L + Left, R + Down, L + Down, L + RS-Up, L + Down, R + Right, R + RS-Up, L + RS-Left, R + Right

— L + R + RS-Up, L + Left, R + Down, L + Down, L + RS-Up, L + Down, R + Right, R + RS-Up, L + RS-Left, R + Right Unlock Depot — L + Down, L + Down, R + RS-Down, L + RS-Right, L + R + Right, R + RS-Left, L + Down, L + RS-Left, L + RS-Right, L + Up

— L + Down, L + Down, R + RS-Down, L + RS-Right, L + R + Right, R + RS-Left, L + Down, L + RS-Left, L + RS-Right, L + Up Unlock Facility — L+R+RS-Up, R+RS-Left, L+Left, R+RS-Up, L+Left, R+RS-Down, L+RS-Right, R+Right, L+R+RS-Up, L+Right

— L+R+RS-Up, R+RS-Left, L+Left, R+RS-Up, L+Left, R+RS-Down, L+RS-Right, R+Right, L+R+RS-Up, L+Right Unlock Frigate — R+RS-Up, L+Down, R+RS-Right, L+Left, L+R+Up, L+R+RS-Down, R+RS-Right, R+Up, L+R+rS-Down, R+Up

— R+RS-Up, L+Down, R+RS-Right, L+Left, L+R+Up, L+R+RS-Down, R+RS-Right, R+Up, L+R+rS-Down, R+Up Unlock Jungle — R + CRSDown, R + Left, L + R + Up, R + Right, R + Down, R + Down, R + Up, R + RS-Left, R + RS-Up, L + R + Left

— R + CRSDown, R + Left, L + R + Up, R + Right, R + Down, R + Down, R + Up, R + RS-Left, R + RS-Up, L + R + Left Unlock Runway — L+R+Left, R+Left, L+RS-Up, L+Left, R+RS-Up, R+RS-Down, R+RS-Right, R+Right, L+Down, R+RS-Left

— L+R+Left, R+Left, L+RS-Up, L+Left, R+RS-Up, R+RS-Down, R+RS-Right, R+Right, L+Down, R+RS-Left Unlock Silo — L+Up, R+RS-Down, L+Left, R+Down, L+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Right, L+rS-Up, R+Right, R+Right, R+RS-Right

— L+Up, R+RS-Down, L+Left, R+Down, L+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Right, L+rS-Up, R+Right, R+Right, R+RS-Right Unlock Statue — L + R + RS-Down, L + R + RS-Down, L + Right, L + R + Left, R + Left, R + RS-Right, L + R + Left, R + RS-Up, R + RS-Down, R + Right

— L + R + RS-Down, L + R + RS-Down, L + Right, L + R + Left, R + Left, R + RS-Right, L + R + Left, R + RS-Up, R + RS-Down, R + Right Unlock Streets — L + R + RS-Left, L + RS-Right, L + Up, L + R + RS-Down, R + RS-Right, R + RS-Down, R + Left, R + RS-Down, R + RS-Up, L + Down

— L + R + RS-Left, L + RS-Right, L + Up, L + R + RS-Down, R + RS-Right, R + RS-Down, R + Left, R + RS-Down, R + RS-Up, L + Down Unlock Surface — R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Up, L+Left, R+Up, R+Left, L+Up, R+RS-Down, L+Right, L+RS-Right, L+R+Down

— R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Up, L+Left, R+Up, R+Left, L+Up, R+RS-Down, L+Right, L+RS-Right, L+R+Down Unlock Surface II — L+RS-Down, L+R+RS-Right, R+RS-Right, R+RS-Up, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+RS-Up, L+RS-Up, L+R+Down, L+RS-Right

— L+RS-Down, L+R+RS-Right, R+RS-Right, R+RS-Up, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+RS-Up, L+RS-Up, L+R+Down, L+RS-Right Unlock Train — R + Left, R + RS-Down, R + RS-Right, L + R + Left, L + Right, R + RS-Down, L + Left, L + R + RS-Left, L + Up, L + RS-Up

— R + Left, R + RS-Down, R + RS-Right, L + R + Left, L + Right, R + RS-Down, L + Left, L + R + RS-Left, L + Up, L + RS-Up Unlock Archives — R + Left, L + R + Up, L + R + RS-Down, R + Left, L + R + RS-Right, L + Left, L + R + Right, L + R + RS-Down, L + Up, R + RS-Down

— R + Left, L + R + Up, L + R + RS-Down, R + Left, L + R + RS-Right, L + Left, L + R + Right, L + R + RS-Down, L + Up, R + RS-Down Unlock Aztec — R + RS-down, R + left, L + right, L + R + RS-right, L + down, L + R + RS-up, L + left, L + R + RS-up, L + R + right, L + RS-left

— R + RS-down, R + left, L + right, L + R + RS-right, L + down, L + R + RS-up, L + left, L + R + RS-up, L + R + right, L + RS-left Unlock Egypt — L + R + up, L +R + RS-right, L + down, R + right, R + up, L + down, L + left, L + RS-right, L +R + RS right, L + left

Single Player cheat codes

These codes can be inputted while in a single player mission

All Guns — L Button + R Button + Down, L Button + RS-Left, L Button + RS-Right, L Button + R Button + RS-Left, L Button + Down, L Button + RS-Down, R Button + RS-Left, L Button + R Button + RS-Right, R Button + Up, L Button + RS-Left

— L Button + R Button + Down, L Button + RS-Left, L Button + RS-Right, L Button + R Button + RS-Left, L Button + Down, L Button + RS-Down, R Button + RS-Left, L Button + R Button + RS-Right, R Button + Up, L Button + RS-Left 2x Hunting Knife — R+RS-Down, L+Right, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+Right, L+R+Up, L+Down, R+Left, L+Right, L+RS-Left

— R+RS-Down, L+Right, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+Right, L+R+Up, L+Down, R+Left, L+Right, L+RS-Left 2X Grenade Launcher — R+Down, R+Up, Right, L+R+RS-Down, L+Right, R+Left, Left, Down, Up, R+RS-Down

— R+Down, R+Up, Right, L+R+RS-Down, L+Right, R+Left, Left, Down, Up, R+RS-Down 2X laser — L+Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+Down, R+Left, R+Down, L+Right, RS-Up, Right, R+Right, L+R+Up

— L+Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+Down, R+Left, R+Down, L+Right, RS-Up, Right, R+Right, L+R+Up 2X Rocket launcher — R+Right, L+Up, Down, Down, R+RS-Down, L+Left, L+C-Left, R+Up, R+Down, R+RS-Left

— R+Right, L+Up, Down, Down, R+RS-Down, L+Left, L+C-Left, R+Up, R+Down, R+RS-Left 2X Throwing Knife — R+RS-Left, L+Left, Up, L+R+Right, Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Left, R+Down, R+Left, R+RS-Left

— R+RS-Left, L+Left, Up, L+R+Right, Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Left, R+Down, R+Left, R+RS-Left Invincibility — L+Down, R+RS-Right, R+RS-Up, L+Right, L+RS-Down, R+RS-Up, L+Right, R+Down, L+Left, L+R+RS-Right

— L+Down, R+RS-Right, R+RS-Up, L+Right, L+RS-Down, R+RS-Up, L+Right, R+Down, L+Left, L+R+RS-Right Invisibility — R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Up, L+R+Left, L+R+Up, R+Up, L+RS-Left, R+RS-Up, L+RS-Down, L+R+Left, R+Right

— R+RS-Left, L+R+RS-Up, L+R+Left, L+R+Up, R+Up, L+RS-Left, R+RS-Up, L+RS-Down, L+R+Left, R+Right Max Ammo — L+R+RS-Right, R+Up, R+Down, R+Down, L+R+RS-Right, L+R+Left, R+Down, R+Up, L+R+RS-Right, R+Left

— L+R+RS-Right, R+Up, R+Down, R+Down, L+R+RS-Right, L+R+Left, R+Down, R+Up, L+R+RS-Right, R+Left DK Mode — L and R + up, RS-Right, R + Left, R + Up, Up, R + Right, Up, L and R + RS-Down, L and R + Down, L and R + RS-Left

— L and R + up, RS-Right, R + Left, R + Up, Up, R + Right, Up, L and R + RS-Down, L and R + Down, L and R + RS-Left Line Mode — R Button + RS-Down, L Button + R Button + Down, L Button + Right, R Button + RS-Up, L Button + R Button + RS-Right, R Button + Up, L Button + Down, L Button + Right, R Button + RS-Left, R Button + RS-Up

Multiplayer Player cheat codes

These codes can be inputted while in a multiplayer matches.

Unlock all characters — L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Up, L+R+Left, L+Right, R+Down, L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Up, L+R+Right, L+R+RS-Down, L+Down

— L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Up, L+R+Left, L+Right, R+Down, L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Up, L+R+Right, L+R+RS-Down, L+Down Invisibility — L+RS-Up, L+R+RS-Left, R+Up, L+RS-Right, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Right, L+Up, L+R+RS-Down

— L+RS-Up, L+R+RS-Left, R+Up, L+RS-Right, R+RS-Left, L+Right, L+R+RS-Left, L+RS-Right, L+Up, L+R+RS-Down No Radar — R+Up, RS-Down, RS-Left, RS-Up, L+Down, R+Up, RS-Left, Right, R+Left, R+Right

Why don't cheat codes work on Goldeneye Xbox?

While Goldeneye on the switch lets you input the codes directly, Xbox players will have to unlock all of the cheats by completing levels in the required time. This means if you want to unlock them all, you'll need to complete the whole game at pace before being able to toggle them on.

All GoldenEye 007 unlockable cheats (Xbox)

Below, you can find a full list of each Xbox cheat, the level you need to complete, and the time you need to complete it in.