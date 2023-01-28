If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SOLITAIRE/DOMINO

GoldenEye 007 players show you how to remap your Switch controls so it plays like a modern FPS

There's a setting for that.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Switch Online users seem to be enjoying playing GoldenEye 007 on their consoles, but a few are having a bit of trouble with the controls.

Apparently, the controls are auto-configured to how the game was released originally.

Bond is back... in all of his N64-era glory! Huuzah.

If you played it on N64 back in the day, the controls did take a bit of getting used to, but we caught on rather quickly. Remember inverted aiming? Some of us still use it, and this game is probably why.

However, first-person shooters have come a long, long way since 1997, and for those who are used to modern FPS controls, GoldenEye 007 is giving them a bit of a fit - but there's a fix for that.

Two options are available that make the game's controls feel more modern. One option was posted by reddit user Cuesport77 who suggested using 1.2 Solitaire. The other option comes from reddit user taubut who suggests using 2.3 Domino, and even created a video tutorial for it.

The only caveat with the mapping used with 1.2 Solitaire is that you can only walk in eight directions, as the stick only emulates the C buttons. 2.3 Domino works similarly to 1.2, but the game thinks you’re using two sticks instead of C buttons, and it gives you full movement.

Both options are linked above, so we suggest you play around with both to see which one you prefer, but it's nice to see these two doing god's work for us.

GoldenEye 007 was released yesterday, January 27, on Xbox Game Pass and Switch Online.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch