GoldenEye 007 players show you how to remap your Switch controls so it plays like a modern FPS

Switch Online users seem to be enjoying playing GoldenEye 007 on their consoles, but a few are having a bit of trouble with the controls.

Apparently, the controls are auto-configured to how the game was released originally.

Bond is back... in all of his N64-era glory! Huuzah.

If you played it on N64 back in the day, the controls did take a bit of getting used to, but we caught on rather quickly. Remember inverted aiming? Some of us still use it, and this game is probably why.

However, first-person shooters have come a long, long way since 1997, and for those who are used to modern FPS controls, GoldenEye 007 is giving them a bit of a fit - but there's a fix for that.

Two options are available that make the game's controls feel more modern. One option was posted by reddit user Cuesport77 who suggested using 1.2 Solitaire. The other option comes from reddit user taubut who suggests using 2.3 Domino, and even created a video tutorial for it.

The only caveat with the mapping used with 1.2 Solitaire is that you can only walk in eight directions, as the stick only emulates the C buttons. 2.3 Domino works similarly to 1.2, but the game thinks you’re using two sticks instead of C buttons, and it gives you full movement.

Both options are linked above, so we suggest you play around with both to see which one you prefer, but it's nice to see these two doing god's work for us.

GoldenEye 007 was released yesterday, January 27, on Xbox Game Pass and Switch Online.