Genshin Impact Nilou materials for ascension and talents

Picking up Genshin Impact Nilou materials works a bit differently compared to other material farming methods, since her local specialty may not appear when you look for it.

Padisarah flowers only grow in abundance in Vanarana, and if you’re in the middle of its world quest, you might be wondering where they’ve all gone.

Nilou also uses pollen, like so many other early Sumeru characters, so get ready to take up arms against the mushroom menace once more.

Genshin Impact Nilou materials

Nilou materials for ascension

Nilou uses Padisarah and pollen for ascension, along with an item from a boss deep in the rainforest.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 3 Fungal Spores, 3 Padisarah 20,000 40 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 15 Fungal Spores, 10 Padisarah, 2 Perpetual Caliber 40,000 50 6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment, 12 Luminescent Pollen, 20 Padisarah, 4 Perpetual Caliber 60,000 60 3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 18 Luminescent Pollen, 30 Padisarah, 8 Perpetual Caliber 80,000 70 6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, 45 Padisarah, 12 Perpetual Caliber 100,000 80 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 24 Crystalline Cyst Dust, 60 Padisarah, 20 Perpetual Caliber 120,000

Varunada Lazurite Hydro stones come from the Oceanid, Hydro Hypostasis, and Aeonblight Drake bosses, though you have a chance to get them from the Stormterror, Childe, and Scaramouche weekly bosses as well. They and the Aeonblight Drake may drop other elemental stones instead, though, so your best bets are the Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis.

Spores and Pollen come from the mushroom enemies you find in the Sumeru rainforest and, less often, in the desert, but there's a catch to getting the item you actually want. If you defeat a fungi after using Electro or Pyro on them, they drop Fungal Nucleus. Use Hydro, Dendro, Cryo, Geo, or Anemo to defeat them and collect your spores. You can also exchange Stardust for spores in the Paimon's Bargains tab of the in-game shop.

Padisarah grows in a handful of locations around the rainforest, though mainly in Vanarana. It won't appear in the dream version of Vanarana, though. Only Viparyas grows there. Make sure to use your lyre at one of the dream stones to enter the real-world Vanarana when you're gathering Padisarah. Our Padisarah locations guide has more info.

Perpetual Caliber is a drop from the Aeonblight Drake under Devantaka Mountain. This boss absorbs elements during battle, so make sure to bring at least two different elemental types along for the ride.

Nilou ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like in lump sum form.

1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver

6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk

18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminescent Pollen

36 Crystalline Cyst Dust

46 Perpetual Caliber

168 Padisarah

420,000 Mora

Nilou talent materials

Nilou needs even more pollen for her talents, so let no mushroom walk away in peace.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Praxis, 6 Fungal Spores 12,500 3 2 Guide to Praxis, 3 Luminescent Pollen 17,500 4 4 Guide to Praxis, 4 Luminescent Pollen 25,000 5 6 Guide to Praxis, 6 Luminescent Pollen 30,000 6 9 Guide to Praxis, 9 Luminescent Pollen 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Praxis, 4 Crystalline Cyst, 1 Tears of the Calamitous God 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Praxis, 6 Crystalline Cyst, 1 Tears of the Calamitous God 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Praxis, 9 Crystalline Cyst, 2 Tears of the Calamitous God 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Praxis, 12 Crystalline Cyst, 2 Tears of the Calamitous God, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Praxis books come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday</strong>. You may get Tears of the Calamitous God from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss, and if you wind up with something else from her, you can just transmute it into Tears at an alchemy table.

Nilou talent materials totals

Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Nilou's talents.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Praxis

6 Fungal Spores

6 Tears of the Calamitous God

21 Guide to Praxis

22 Luminescent Pollen

31 Crystalline Cyst

38 Philosophies of Praxis

1,652,500 Mora

The high cost of leveling talents means it's best to max out just one or two. Nilou's elemental skill should be your priority.

