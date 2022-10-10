The best Nilou teams in Genshin Impact depend on what role you want Nilou to fill. Genshin Impact 3.1’s new Hydro character excels at Hydro support in general, but as we outlined in our Nilou build guide, she also has a role to play in focused Dendro and Hydro teams thanks to a unique passive talent that alters how quickly Dendro Cores explode.

Your options for a Nilou Bloom team are a bit limited at present, with just three – soon to be four, with Nahida – Dendro characters available, but a surprising amount of flexibility still exists in how you can set up your rotations.

Those who just want a traditional Hydro support team centered on reactions are also in luck. Nilou’s elemental skill makes her one of the best for triggering all reactions and across a wide area as well.

What are the best Genshin Impact Nilou teams?

Nilou’s role changes depending on what kind of team you build, but what remains constant is how important the Tranquility Aura the third step in her skill creates. This aura applies wet to any enemy nearby and remains active when you swap Nilou out. Since it doesn’t apply Hydro to your character, its safer than Barbara’s skill, and you can – and should – activate it whenever possible to help trigger reactions, whether they’re Dendro reactions or other ones.

Is Candace good for Nilou?

Candace works as a second Hydro character if you want the elemental resonance effect or need a good shield character. Her burst and talents do nothing for Nilou, though. Unlike with Yoimiya and Ayato, Genshin Impact treats Nilou's skill damage as skill damage - not normal damage. That means Candace, and Yun Jin as well, won't have any effect on Nilou's damage output.

Best Nilou Bloom team

Nilou

Kokomi

Collei

Tighnari

The goal for this Nilou team is spreading Dendro and Hydro across as much of the field as possible so you can’t swing a skill without causing Bloom and creating a Dendro core. Since this team revolves around the Golden Chalice effect, you need to start each rotation with Nilou’s skill. Golden Chalice only activates when the third dance step hits.

You have a few choices after that. With the Tranquility Aura active, you could swap to Collei and use her skill, and then just run into enemies to trigger Bloom. Causing a Dendro reaction while Collei’s skill is active creates a small Dendro swirl around your active character, so Bloom will trigger any time you draw near to an enemy.

You could also swap to Kokomi, use her skill, and then use Tighnari’s skill to trigger Bloom from a distance. Throw in Collei’s burst if you can for maximum damage.

Another possibility is using Nilou’s skill, then her burst, and swapping to Tighnari. Use a charged attack to raise his elemental mastery, and then unleash his burst.

One other option is swapping Collei for the Dendro Traveler and using their Lea Light burst for close to the same effect.

While equipping Nilou with the Key of Khaj-Nisut is the ideal and helps the Bountiful Cores deal more damage, this setup means your Nilou can still deal a respectable amount of damage even if her HP doesn’t go past 30,000.

Best Nilou team for Hydro reactions

Nilou

Cyno, Fischl, or Raiden Shogun

Xiangling

Diona, Ayaka, or Shenhe

A Nilou team built around regular reactions is much more flexible. Even these recommendations are just broad ones designed to make triggering most of the important reactions easier. Like with the Bloom team, make sure to use Nilou’s skill first, so you trigger the Tranquility Aura.

Cyno is an excellent fit for Electrocharge. Swap to him after the Aura appears, then use his burst for a constant stream of reactions. Alternatively, if you use Fishcl’s skill or the Shogun’s skill, you can swap to Nilou and use her skill and normal attacks to get the same effect.

No better Pyro partner for Nilou exists than Xiangling. Fire off her burst in conjunction with the Tranquility Aura for an endless supply of Vaporize reactions.

The Aura also makes Freeze easy, especially for characters able to spread Cryo in broad areas, such as Diona and Ayaka. Shenhe is a particular favorite if you have her, since one of her passive talents increases the party’s elemental damage.

However, you could alter this in a few key ways. Swap Electro for Anemo to get even better grouping potential, and if your Anemo character is Sucrose, you have the added benefit of elemental mastery buffs too. Bring in Albedo instead, and you have a reliable supply of shields – handy if you don’t have a healer in your setup – and another mastery buff thanks to his burst.

Since Nilou is a reaction instigator in these teams, you can technically ignore her HP a bit and get away with not including a second Hydro character. If you want that extra boost to her damage, though, any Hydro character would do.

Best Nilou F2P team

Nilou

Kaeya

Xiangling

Dendro Traveler

Nilou’s F2P team is one of the strongest and most straightforward. Use Xiangling’s burst in conjunction with Nilou’s Tranquility Aura for Vaporize, and use Kaeya’s burst in the same way for Freeze. The Dendro Traveler can help create regular Bloom reactions, and you can let the cores explode on their own or use Xiangling to cause Burgeon.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.