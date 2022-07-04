Genshin Impact: Bouncing Blobby Slimes web event guide

A new Genshin Impact web event is out, this time taking us into The Chasm for a platforming adventure. Bouncing Blobby Slimes is a fairly straightforward event to get into, but has some intricacies that could leave you confused such as how to unlock more slimes, how to earn more blob coins, and how to earn more stamina.

This walkthrough will take you through each of these questions and more. If you’re only looking for the answer to one of these, check the drop down menu below to quickly hop over to the section you’re looking for.

Check out the trailer for Genshin Impact version 2.8 here!

What is Bouncing Blobby Slimes

Bouncing Blobby Slimes is a stamina-based web event available to all Genshin Impact players as long as they are above adventure rank 10. It lasts until July 10 at 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 4PM BST / 5PM CEST, at which point it will disappear forever!

Players can jump into this web event daily for prizes redeemable inside Genshin Impact, including primo gems, mora, and upgrade crystals, so it’s 100% worth doing if you’ve got a spare few minutes each day.

How to get blob coins

Blob coins are the main currency used in the Bouncing Blobby Slimes web event, which are exchanged for a variety of rewards. You earn blob coins from completing missions in the web event, with higher blob coin payout coming your way the better your overall missions score is.

Earning gold medals across these missions is the sole way of earning coins. They're repeatable too!

As such, if you’re aiming to earn every prize in this web event, you’ll want to make sure you’re consistently winning gold medals to ensure you’re blob coin return is high.

Just be careful not to fail any mission, as you’ll receive far less blob coins than if you were to finish it with even a subpar score. It’s better to be safe than sorry!

How to get more stamina

Stamina is the main resource in Bouncing Blobby Slimes. You need it to take on missions, which means if you want to progress through the web event and earn some cool rewards, you’ll have to maximise your stamina usage and production.

Stamina is earnt through the completion of certain daily challenges which unlock each day at 4AM server time - so you’ll want to finish up as many as you can before they reset. These challenges include logging into the web event, visiting the Genshin Impact Facebook page, logging into Genshin Impact, completing two daily commissions, and using 40 Original Resin.

Yes, you will need to log into Genshin Impact for stamina.

How to unlock more slimes

To unlock more slimes, you’ll need to progress through the different missions. Since not all missions are unlocked immediately, this means you’ll have to return later on in the week to progress and add additional slimes to your repertoire.

Each slimes has different capabilities that can come in handy during difficult missions. For example, the Anemo slime you unlock early one has a quicker jump speed, making netting those gold medals on early stone-hopping missions somewhat simpler.

As such, we recommend you go through and complete as many missions as you can at least once to unlock many slimes, then go back for gold medals / higher scores.

That concludes our guide on the Bouncing Blobby Slimes web event!