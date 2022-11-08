Gears of War is being adapted into a film and animated series at Netflix

Gears of War is undoubtedly one of the earlier titles that helped to shape Xbox, and in light of the original game's sixteenth anniversary, it has been revealed that it’s being adapted into a feature film and animated series at Netflix.

Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has been able to acquire the media rights and partner up with developer, The Coalition, for the projects.

Since 2007 alone, there have been a few attempts at adapting Gears of War. Both New Line Cinema and Universal Pictures tried their hand at it, but nothing came to fruition in the end. Over time, the IP itself has turned hands since first being owned by Epic Games, with both the IP and developer, The Coalition, currently being owned by Microsoft.

Currently, there are no names attached to either of the Gears of War projects at Netflix. After the success of Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, I have high hopes that an animated series will turn out well, as for another video game film? I’m not sure.

Gears of War is a science-fiction game that follows a planet, Sera, facing societal collapse at the hands of alien creatures from deep underground. Of course, it’s then down to the protagonist to attempt to save society as it simultaneously falls further apart. Put it this way, it’s a story that could make a fascinating film, if done right.

It’s now a waiting game to see who will actually be involved in the projects, and as for any rumoured release periods, there are none. Alas, it’s all in the hands of Netflix now, whose film head — Scott Stuber — was funnily enough also attached to the Universal Pictures adaptation as an independent producer a while back.

What do you reckon to a feature film and animated series for Gears of War? Does it sound good, or do you think Hollywood should just leave it alone?