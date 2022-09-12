Gargoyles is being remastered 27 years after launching on the SEGA Genesis

Revealed at The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, Gargoyles will be privy to a remaster way over 10 years since it first released on the SEGA Genesis.

Catch the trailer for the original Gargoyles video game adaptation from 1995 right here.

Gargoyles, which was first released back in 1995, is a video game adaptation of the animated series of the same name. Both the series and the game didn’t reach the same popularity as other Disney classics at the time, like The Lion King and Aladdin, but it’s still a game that awakes a warm feeling of nostalgia for many.

It’s a classic platformer through and through, that honestly looks great as is still, so it’ll be interesting to see just what Empty Clip do with the remaster. As of right now, all we know is to expect updated visuals and controls.

Empty Clip is no stranger to retro remasters, either, having breathed the 90s into the likes of Dead Island 2: Retro Revenge, Streets of Kamurocho, and Hoshi. So, here’s to hoping that the updated controls and graphics for the Gargoyles remaster are up to scratch!

As for when to expect the remaster, Disney didn’t share any further information. We can only assume that this means there’s going to be a short while to wait before anyone can actually get their hands on the remaster of the 2D side-scroller.

In the meantime, The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase also revealed Disney Illusion Island, which will be a brand-new co-op platformer that’s exclusive for the Nintendo Switch! And as if that wasn't enough, Midnight Suns now also has a release date again.