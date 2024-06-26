Forza Horizon 4 is getting delisted this year, but you've got time to complete its longest race in a crap car over 21,000 times before it goes

Right, I've got a lot of racing to do for reasons we'll get into soon, so I'll make this quick. Forza Horizon 4 is getting delisted from online storefronts on both Xbox and PC in December this year, Playground Games has announced, citing licensing and agreements with partners as the reason it's being taken down.

The full delisting happens on December 15, 2024, with Playground explaining in a blog post: "This means the game and its additional content will no longer be available for purchase [from that date]. Players who already own the game and its content will be able to download and play it as normal, including its offline, online, and multiplayer features; physical copies of the game purchased after this date will also work and will be able to use online features."

If you played it via Xbox Game Pass, and then bought DLC, you'll be "eligible to receive a game token" for it as long as your subscription was still active as of June 25. In the run up that fateful day in December, things are also gradually being wound down, with the game's DLC already only being purchasable via buying the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions, and the current Series being the last one.

Right, now that's out of the way, here's what I really wanted to tell you. You remember the longest race in the base version of Horizon 4, The Goliath? Yeah, the one that takes ages because it makes you basically do a big loop around the entire map.

Well, here's how many times - roughly, I stress - you'd be able to complete that in a D tier car if you were to run it non-stop, 24 hours a day, from June 26 (today) until that delisting date of December 15. Now, I'm going off the time taken to complete it by the record holder for The Goliath cited in this community-maintained spreadsheet of world records for races in Horizons 3 through 5, so you'll have to make sure you hit all the non-existent apexes.

For D-class cars, the record looks to be a time of 11 minutes and 34 seconds by a player driving a classic 1977 Ford Escort. Rounding that down to 11 mins and 30 seconds, my calculations have it being doable about 5.2 times in an hour, which is 125.2 times per 24 hours. Times that by 172, since there's that amount of days between June 26 and December 15, give or take a few hours maybe, and you get something like 21,537 times you'd be able to run the race if you did it non-stop until the de-listing.

The D-Class, in case you're wondering, includes the base versions of the incredibly goofy British microcars the Peel P50 and the Peel Trident, both of UK Top Gear fame, so feel free to use one of those.

