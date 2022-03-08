Forspoken trades spring release for a fall debut

Square Enix has announced a delay for Forspoken which was slated for release in May.

The game will now be released on October 11.

According to the announcement, the game needs a bit more polish before it's ready for primetime.

“Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important for us,” reads the statement.

"To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you all to experience Frey’s journey this fall.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing more about Forspoken with you soon."

The RPG tells the story of Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the land of Athia where she gains powers. Through the course of her journey, she will learn to cast and harness dozens of different types of magic and cast spells.

In search of a way home, she must use her newfound magical abilities to traverse various landscapes using magic enhanced parkour. This dynamic and acrobatic movement, enhanced by Frey’s mystical abilities, enables her to magically flow, zip and float across Athia in a fast and fluid manner.

With the story, the developers worked in collaboration with writer Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), who conceived the original concept. The team also worked with writer/director Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), who developed the story concept in 2019.

Other contributors to the game include the lead writers on Forspoken’s story and script: Allison Rymer (Shadowhunters) and Todd Stashwick (Devil Inside). And BAFTA award-winning composers Bear McCreary (God of War (2018) and TV series The Walking Dead) and Garry Schyman (Bioshock series) wrote the score.

Formerly known as Project Athia, Forspoken is in development with Luminous Productions. It will be made available for PC and PS5.