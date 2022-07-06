Forspoken release date pushed into 2023

Square Enix has announced it has moved the Forspoken release date to early 2023.

Originally slated to arrive in May before being delayed to October 11 of this year, the RPG will now release on January 24, 2023.

"As a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken to January 24, 2023. All game elements are now complete, and development is in its final polishing phase," reads the announcement.

"We would like to thank you for your continued support and patience on this journey. Your excitement for the game inspires us every day, and we cannot wait to share more about Forspoken with you later this summer."

In the narrative-based game, you play as New Yorker Frey Holland (Ella Balinska), a young woman transported to the fantasy world of Athia. Set in an open world, you will use your newfound supernatural abilities to take on enemies. You can upgrade these abilities as you progress through the game.

Using these abilities, you will traverse various landscapes using magic-enhanced parkour. This dynamic and acrobatic movement enables Frey to magically flow, zip and float across Athia in a fast and fluid manner.

Formerly known as Project Athia, Forspoken is in development at Luminous Productions. The studio worked in collaboration with writer Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), who conceived the original concept. The team also worked with writer/director Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), who developed the story concept in 2019.

Other contributors to the game include the lead writers on Forspoken’s story and script: Allison Rymer (Shadowhunters) and Todd Stashwick (Devil Inside). And BAFTA award-winning composers Bear McCreary (God of War (2018) and TV series The Walking Dead) and Garry Schyman (Bioshock series) wrote the score.

Forspoken will be made available for PS5 and on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.