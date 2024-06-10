Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn finally has a release date, and a demo you can play today

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn showed up briefly during the Xbox Showcase to deliver a killer new trailer, and the news fans of A44 have been anticipating for years: a final, actual, honest-to-god release date.

The action RPG arrives July 18, which is a little over one month away.

The even bigger news, however, is that there’s a demo as part of Steam Next Fest. The Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn demo will be available to download later today when the fest kicks off, on the game’s Steam page.

The release date trailer featured a curious bit about the genre of the game. We’ve long known that Flintlock has elements from Soulslikes, as well as spectacle fighters (moves are animated to a beat, after all). The trailer described the game as a Souls-lite, which is a term I don’t think I’ve seen before in relation to something that has fewer of those Soulslike elements than usual.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a day-one Game Pass release on PC, and Xbox Series X/S, but it also launches on PS5 the same day. On PC, you’ll be able to purchase it on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

I spoke to the developer two years ago about launching into Game Pass and what effect (if any) this could have on its sales outside the subscription service. A44 is part of Kepler Interactive, a collective, developer-owned publishing label whose various studios collaborate on projects and share the knowledge.