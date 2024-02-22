New Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn trailer arrives to remind everyone it's coming to Game Pass and still looks great

Two months into 2024, and we finally have a fresh look at A44’s long-awaited Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, the Soulslike, God of War-inspired action RPG. Flintlock, of course, is the studio’s followup to one of our favourite Soulslikes, Ashen - but it’s quite a different beast.

The game has been in development for years, and though it was initially expected to release sometime last year, it caught a big delay to 2024 last summer. This is why we’re excited to see it awaken from its slumber and show us more.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This new look arrives in the form of a short gameplay trailer, which teases a bigger reveal in March. Said reveal will be an extended gameplay demonstration, which we also hope arrives alongside a release date.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is still shooting for a summer 2024 release, so we’re close enough now that a final release date shouldn't be too far off. Until then, we have today’s trailer to enjoy. The footage is made up almost entirely of combat gameplay.

We get an updated look at the game’s scoring system, and how it ties into the stylish moment-to-moment action. This may not be the punishing action RPG you’d expect from A44, but there’s still a core level of challenge on display here. Enki, the little critter accompanying protagonist Nor Vanek, plays a role in combat. We even see hints of narrative as its soothing voice makes a comment about something the pair come across.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Halfway through the video, we get to a bonfire-like checkpoint, before the trailer cuts to what looks to be a different character build the player switches to in order to face a boss.

The game definitely went through a lot of polishing since we last saw it, which is always a good sign. Flintlock is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s also a day-one Game Pass release.