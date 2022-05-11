Ashen dev's stunning new game, Flintlock, looks nothing like the studio's debut

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has been looking quite exciting since the moment of its reveal. Today, developer A44 unenvied what inspired the design of the game's world, and how a small team could create such detailed characters and environments.

The developer based Flintlock's original fantasy open world on its native New Zealand. The game has three major diverse zones, each offering a new environment inspired by locales of the beautiful country - from deep caverns to mountainous peaks.

Rewarding exploration is major goal for A44 when designing Flintlock's world, so it won't just look pretty. Taking things a step further to add detail to every facet of the game's presentation, A44 is relying on Unreal Engine's MetaHuman Creator to design believable characters.

The gods, whom you will be facing, also get a little bit of a showing in the video above. There aren’t many of them, though, so A44 wants to make every encounter with one unique.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an action RPG set in a world where mankind must face off against the gods and their armies. Its "gunpowder and hatchet combat" blends two different styles together, and A44 promises demanding action that still allows for creative combos. On your journey, you'll be accompanied by Enki, a magical dog-like creature.

Flintlock launches sometime this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S (including Game Pass). You can wishlist it on Steam, too.