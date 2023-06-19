God of War inspired Soulslike Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn catches a delay into 2024

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, the upcoming Souslike from Ashen developer A44, has been delayed into 2024.

A44 announced the delay on the game's official Twitter account last week, in a small thread going into its reasoning as to why it made that decision. "We want to update our fans on the development of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn," reads the start of the thread. "To make Flintlock the absolute best experience it can be at launch, we have made the decision to move the game’s release to 2024.

"We’ve been hard at work crafting a unique and deeply detailed open world brimming with thrilling fights, rewarding exploration and a true sense of discovery. It’s important to our whole team that Flintlock is a special experience, and we owe it to ourselves and to all of you who have been following the game since we announced to make it the most impressive and unforgettable game it can be."

The thread also shared that the team has plenty of "exciting things to show," and that there will be more updates soon. We did get a look at the game in action at Gamescom last year, and with this year's event coming up in August, it's always possible it could make another appearance there.

Flintlock is quite a big departure from A44's first game Ashen, at least visually anyway, as that title had a lot more of a stylised look to it (though both obviously sit in the Soulslike genre). One big difference between the two is that Flintlock won't have online co-op like Ashen did, as A44 told us in an interview last year. Instead of co-op, you'll be joined by a fox-like creature called Enki that can fight with you in combat, so you won't be alone on your journey.

Whenever Flintlock does release in 2024, you can expect to play it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.