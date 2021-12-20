PS Plus subscribers can upgrade Final Fantasy 7 remake to the PS5 version this week

Great news for all the PlayStation Plus subscribers out there! If you’ve previously downloaded a free copy of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake through the service, you can acquire an upgrade to the PS5 version of the game starting this Wednesday.

This upgrade comes months after the PS5 enhanced edition was made available for purchase back in June. At the time, those who had bought a copy of the original release were able to upgrade their copy for free, but PlayStation Plus owners have been unable to do so with their copies.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber but didn’t download Square Enix’s highly acclaimed ARPG back when it was available in March, then you’ll also be unable to benefit from this upgrade.

For anyone who has been waiting for an opportunity to dive back into FF7R over the holidays, but didn’t want to pick up the recently-released PC port, this may be the perfect time to do so.

Starting this Wednesday...



• PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed @FinalFantasy VII Remake via @PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game.



• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

However, it’s worth considering those out there who may have given up on waiting for their PlayStation Plus version to get it’s upgrade, instead opting to buy the game on next-gen consoles over the last six months. People in that position may be feeling a tad frustrated right now.

In addition to this PlayStation Plus promotion, the Episode Intermission DLC will be 25% off for a limited time. So even if you’ve already got the game at it’s shiniest on your new console, you can grab something new for yourself.

For more news on Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we’ve got you covered. The game was nominated for a Hugo Award, only slightly missing out on the accolade thanks to Hades.