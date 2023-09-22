If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Farlight 84 codes for September 2023

Like Fortnite, minus the building.

Artwork for battle royale game Farlight 84, showing a female cartoon character engaged in an intense battle with a robot.
Image credit: Farlight

Guide by Dion Dassanayake

22nd September 2023: We checked for new Farlight 84 codes.

Farlight 84 is a free-to-play game for PC and mobile that appears to borrow from one of the best in the business - Fortnite. Like that battle royale giant, you're dropped into a cartoonish map where you have to fight it out with dozens of other players, using a variety of weapons and vehicles until you're the last one standing. So far, so Fortnite.

But there's one big area where Farlight 84 differs from the Epic Games mega hit, and that's you don't need to worry about building at all. If you found Fortnite's quick-fire building battles tricky, this will be welcome news. To help you get started, make sure you redeem a couple of Farlight 84 codes to get free coins. Coins is one of the main currencies in the game, and is used to purchase new Heroes that you can play as.

Working Farlight 84 codes

  • ig100kfollowers: 1,000 Gold
  • FARLIGHT84BR: 1,000 Gold

Expired Farlight 84 codes

  • fb100kfollowers
  • GAMEFORFUN
  • LILITH10TH
  • 2h6qmsydpq
  • 2hi8nsuqup
  • duckythegamer
  • wynsanity
  • imow
  • SUNRISING
  • THANKSGIVING2022
  • tt100kfollowers
  • tt150kfollowers

How to redeem Farlight 84 codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Farlight 84? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Farlight 84 on your device.
  2. In the pre-match menu screen select the small button at the top with three vertical lines.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to head towards the codes screen in Farlight 84.
    Image credit: VG247/Farlight
  3. This will open up a side menu. Select the 'CDKey' option.
    4. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes screen in Farlight 84.
    Image credit: VG247/Farlight
  4. A new menu with a textbox will then appear on screen.
    5. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in Farlight 84.
    Image credit: VG247/Farlight
  5. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'OK' button.

If you entered in an active code, then a brief animation will kick in, and afterwards you'll be greeted with a 'Congratulations' screen letting you know the code has been redeemed, and what goodies you've just secured.

Alternatively, if you get an error message when you try to redeem a code, then that means the code is unfortunately no longer working. Codes for Farlight 84 are time sensitive and don't last forever, so make sure you act quick if you see a new code drop that you're interested in.

That's it for our guide on Farlight 84 codes. If you need a hand with other mobile games, check out our lists of Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, Pokemon Go codes, Pokemon Unite codes and Summoners War Chronicles codes.

