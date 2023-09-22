Farlight 84 codes for September 2023

22nd September 2023: We checked for new Farlight 84 codes.

Farlight 84 is a free-to-play game for PC and mobile that appears to borrow from one of the best in the business - Fortnite. Like that battle royale giant, you're dropped into a cartoonish map where you have to fight it out with dozens of other players, using a variety of weapons and vehicles until you're the last one standing. So far, so Fortnite.

But there's one big area where Farlight 84 differs from the Epic Games mega hit, and that's you don't need to worry about building at all. If you found Fortnite's quick-fire building battles tricky, this will be welcome news. To help you get started, make sure you redeem a couple of Farlight 84 codes to get free coins. Coins is one of the main currencies in the game, and is used to purchase new Heroes that you can play as.

Working Farlight 84 codes

ig100kfollowers : 1,000 Gold

: 1,000 Gold FARLIGHT84BR: 1,000 Gold

Expired Farlight 84 codes

fb100kfollowers

GAMEFORFUN

LILITH10TH

2h6qmsydpq

2hi8nsuqup

duckythegamer

wynsanity

imow

SUNRISING

THANKSGIVING2022

tt100kfollowers

tt150kfollowers

How to redeem Farlight 84 codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Farlight 84? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Farlight 84 on your device. In the pre-match menu screen select the small button at the top with three vertical lines. Image credit: VG247/Farlight This will open up a side menu. Select the 'CDKey' option. Image credit: VG247/Farlight A new menu with a textbox will then appear on screen. Image credit: VG247/Farlight Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'OK' button.

If you entered in an active code, then a brief animation will kick in, and afterwards you'll be greeted with a 'Congratulations' screen letting you know the code has been redeemed, and what goodies you've just secured.

Alternatively, if you get an error message when you try to redeem a code, then that means the code is unfortunately no longer working. Codes for Farlight 84 are time sensitive and don't last forever, so make sure you act quick if you see a new code drop that you're interested in.

