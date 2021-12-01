Many have expected Fall Guys to arrive on Switch and Xbox sometime this year, but that will not be the case.

According to the developer Mediatonic, it's not going to happen this year, but we will hear more about the studio's plans for the platforms sometime next year.

"We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason," said the studio. "There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms.

"Thank you for being patient with us, it's one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022."

Originally, the game was set to come to both platforms in summer 2021, but the development team felt the release window was "just too soon" to include all of the "tasty new features" being worked on.

If you play the game on other platforms, in the meantime, you can dive into Season 6 - Party Spectacular. It features plenty of limited-time events, such as Sackboy for PlayStation users, 50 tiers of rewards to unlock in the Fame Path, Fame Path exclusive costumes Jin and The Ghost, and new features via Epic Games Accounts, including cross-platform progression between PS4 and Steam, and the return of custom usernames.

"We are hyped because Season 6 brings us closer to our goal of bringing Fall Guys to as many people as possible, with Epic Game Accounts bringing cross-platform progression and then cross-platform play between PlayStation and PC this season," said the studio.

"This will take some testing and learning on our part, as we want to make sure we can deliver the best possible experience to players, no matter which platform they prefer to play on. It's also an important step towards bringing Fall Guys to additional platforms."