A year after it was released, Exoprimal updates are coming to an end

Sorry, Exoprimal fans, but Capcom has announced that after the game's current season, the dinosaur shooter won't get any more updates.

Remember Exoprimal? Possibly not, but that doesn't matter much now that I've reminded you about it, as only a year after the game was initially released, it's kind of wrapping things up. Don't worry, the game isn't going offline just yet, but as confirmed by Capcom earlier this week, once season 4 ends next week on July 11, that's it for new updates. "Thank you for playing Exoprimal," reads the post. "With the release of Title Update 4, all planned Exoprimal seasonal content has been finished. After Season 4, which concludes on July 11th, Season 1 will return. From there, a new season will begin on the first of each month. In addition, Season Passes 1-3 will be available for sale again. This will allow players to obtain items from all seasons."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The post also includes a short schedule showing when each season will be available to play through, with the aforementioned first season starting this month, followed by season 2 in August, season 3 in September, season 4 in October, then season 1 again in November, and so on and so forth. There's no mention of how long seasons will keep running for, but as with most live-service games, you can probably predict this one coming to an end somewhere along the line. Capcom also provided a timetable of when certain events and limited time campaigns will be, which you can check out here.

You also don't have to worry about any content being cut, as Capcom explained that "all gameplay modes will remain available to play. This includes the main Dino Survival mode, as well as endgame content such as Savage Gauntlet and Time Loop Rebellion." Interestingly, the post also notes that if "you're playing alone or match with only a few other players, Bots (AI-controlled Exofighters) will still be added so that you can fully enjoy the Hammerheads' story and reach the ending," so hopefully something similar is put in place when the game's servers inevitably shut down.

Exoprimal launched almost exactly a year ago, and Connor came away from it positive in his review, though at the time quite correctly questioned whether it would work in the long run.