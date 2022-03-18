Elden Ring Site of Grace locations: Where are all the Sites of Grace in Elden Ring?Relax while you can
As you slog through the unforgiving world of Elden Ring, there’s no more welcoming sight than a glowing golden Site of Grace.
These holy campfires are a vital place to rest and recuperate before you take on the next seemingly insurmountable challenge, but they’re not always easy to pick out in the vast landscape of The Lands Between.
Below we’ve listed the names and some map screens of all the Site of Grace locations we’ve found in Elden Ring so far.
Major Sites of Grace are the ones that point you in the direction of a particular point of interest. This can be advancing the main story, but also optional bosses and large locations.
We’ve included most of them - barring a few spoilers in some areas - and will update this page with absolutely every Site of Grace location before long.
Where are the Sites of Grace in Limgrave?Major Limgrave Sites of Grace
- The First Step
- Church of Elleh
- Gatefront
- Stormhill Shack
- Castleward Tunnel
- Agheel Lake South
Where are the Sites of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula?Major Weeping Peninsula Sites of Grace
- Bridge of Sacrifice
- Castle Morne Rampart
- Castle Morne Lift
Where are the Sites of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes?South Middle North Major Liurnia of the Lakes Sites of Grace
- Lake-facing Cliffs
- Liurnia Lake Shore
- Laskyar Ruins
- Scenic Isle
- Academy Gate Town
- South Raya Lucaria Gate
- Main Academy Gate
- Foot of the Four Belfries
- Sorcerer's Isle
- East Raya Lucaria Gate
- Bellum Church
- Northern Liurnia Lake Shore
- Road to the Manor
- Main Caria Manor Gate
- Ranni's Chamber
Where are the Sites of Grace in Caelid?Major Caelid Sites of Grace
- Rotview Balcony
- Caelem Ruins
- Smouldering Wall
- Astray from Caelid Highway North
- Aeonia Swamp Shore
- Inner Aeonia
- Selia Under-stair
- Selia Backstreets
- Caelid Highway South
- Cathedral of Dragon Communion
- Impassable Greatbridge
- Chamber Outside the Plaza
Where are the Sites of Grace in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow?Major Dragonbarrow Sites of Grace
- N/A
Where are the Sites of Grace in Atlus Plateau?Atlus Plateau Leyndell Major Atlus Plateau Sites of Grace
- Grand Lift of Dectus
- Erdtree Gazing Hill
- Atlus Highway Junction
- Forest Spanning Greatbridge
- Road of Iniquity Side Path
- Bridge of Iniquity
- First Mt. Gelmir Campsite
- Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite
- Windmill Village
- Outer Wall Battleground
- Forbidden Lands
Where are the Sites of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants?Major Mountaintops of the Giants Sites of Grace
- Zamor Ruins
- Ancient Snow Valley Ruins
- Castle Sol Main Gate
- Freezing Lake
- First Church of Marika
- Whiteridge Road
- Giant's Gravepost
- Foot of the Forge
For more on what you can find in The Lands Between, here's our full Elden Ring guide.