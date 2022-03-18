Elden Ring Site of Grace locations: Where are all the Sites of Grace in Elden Ring?

As you slog through the unforgiving world of Elden Ring, there’s no more welcoming sight than a glowing golden Site of Grace.

These holy campfires are a vital place to rest and recuperate before you take on the next seemingly insurmountable challenge, but they’re not always easy to pick out in the vast landscape of The Lands Between.

Below we’ve listed the names and some map screens of all the Site of Grace locations we’ve found in Elden Ring so far.

Major Sites of Grace are the ones that point you in the direction of a particular point of interest. This can be advancing the main story, but also optional bosses and large locations.

We’ve included most of them - barring a few spoilers in some areas - and will update this page with absolutely every Site of Grace location before long.

Where are the Sites of Grace in Limgrave?

The First Step

Church of Elleh

Gatefront

Stormhill Shack

Castleward Tunnel

Agheel Lake South

Where are the Sites of Grace in the Weeping Peninsula?

Bridge of Sacrifice

Castle Morne Rampart

Castle Morne Lift

Where are the Sites of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes?

Lake-facing Cliffs

Liurnia Lake Shore

Laskyar Ruins

Scenic Isle

Academy Gate Town

South Raya Lucaria Gate

Main Academy Gate

Foot of the Four Belfries

Sorcerer's Isle

East Raya Lucaria Gate

Bellum Church

Northern Liurnia Lake Shore

Road to the Manor

Main Caria Manor Gate

Ranni's Chamber

Where are the Sites of Grace in Caelid?

Rotview Balcony

Caelem Ruins

Smouldering Wall

Astray from Caelid Highway North

Aeonia Swamp Shore

Inner Aeonia

Selia Under-stair

Selia Backstreets

Caelid Highway South

Cathedral of Dragon Communion

Impassable Greatbridge

Chamber Outside the Plaza

Where are the Sites of Grace in Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow?

N/A

Where are the Sites of Grace in Atlus Plateau?

Grand Lift of Dectus

Erdtree Gazing Hill

Atlus Highway Junction

Forest Spanning Greatbridge

Road of Iniquity Side Path

Bridge of Iniquity

First Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite

Windmill Village

Outer Wall Battleground

Forbidden Lands

Where are the Sites of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants?

Zamor Ruins

Ancient Snow Valley Ruins

Castle Sol Main Gate

Freezing Lake

First Church of Marika

Whiteridge Road

Giant's Gravepost

Foot of the Forge

For more on what you can find in The Lands Between, here's our full Elden Ring guide.