Elden Ring gets big patch, still no word on Shadow of the Erdtree DLC release date

Elden Ring just received a new update on all platforms, following three hours of server maintenance. Patch 1.10 is on the smaller side, so don't expect any major changes.

FromSoftware did not announce the patch's release ahead of time, which the developer has been known to do now that we're past the game's prime in the mainstream eye.

Most of the patch notes target balance tweaks, for both PvE and PvP. For the former, that resulted in increased critical hit damage across the board, as well as an increase to poise damage for attacks that hit after missing a critical hit.

One other neat change is that your recovery time is decreased after missing a critical hit, too, so you're going to feel more powerful overall even when your critical hits do not proc.

For PvP, poise damage has been increased for all weapons, as well as some spells and incantations. Even more interesting is an increase to the poise generated while attacking with certain skills, spells, incantations and certain weapon attacks.

Likewise, players will also receive less damage when performing attacks with some skills, spells, incantations and certain types of weapon attacks that generate damage reduction. PvP also gets one other critical buff, thanks to an extension to critical hit angles.

When it comes to certain overused skills, such as Quick Step and Hound's Step skills, their invulnerability window has been reduced.

Finally, PvP players can look forward to decreased damage reduction when using certain skills, incantations and items. You'll note that FromSoftware did not actually list the names of those skills/incantations/weapons, which is a little unusual.

The patch also introduced a few minor bug fixes, which we've listed below:

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.

Corrected some text in certain languages.

Elden Ring's next big moment is, of course, the highly-anticiapted release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which was announced earlier this year. FromSoftware did not share any release targets for the expansion, but it's generally believed to be arriving in 2024.