Elden Ring Groveside Cave Guide: How to Beat the Beastman of Farum Azula

The time has come where you're going to venture into Groveside Cave in Elden Ring. Located in Limgrave, the cave doesn't seem too daunting, but the Beastman of Farum Azula can pose some trouble if you aren't prepared.

In this particular cave, there are a bunch of useful resources for you to grab as you make your way towards the dungeon boss. In this guide, we'll explain how to make your way through the cave, what items are worth grabbing, and how to beat the Beastman of Faruma Azula.

Let's not forget about what rewards you'll get for felling this foe, too!

How to tackle Groveside Cave

Groveside Cave can be found in Limgrave, just north of The First Steps Site of Grace. If you follow the main path from this grace, you can miss the cave - keep that in mind if you find yourself getting lost.

Groveside Cave contains a few four-legged foes, namely wolves. These are a pain in the ass, to say the least. They're quick and can perform multiple bites in quick succession, so try to pick away at them from range. Alternatively, you can run along narrow tunnels to avoid being attacked by an entire pack at once. or run straight to the right to face the dungeon boss.

Once you enter the cave, drop down and retrieve the Cracked Pot. Continue along the route ahead, and there are also 3x Glowstones and a Golden Rune to grab. You'll also find plenty of Cave Moss and Silver Fireflies around the cave, but that's about it.

Now, with the wolves cleared and resources collected, go along the tunnel to your right and traverse the mist to face the Beastman of Farum Azula.

How to Beat the Beastman of Farum Azula

The Beastman of Farum Azula doesn't seem all that beastly, but they're pretty ferocious with their swipes. This particular boss only requires you to be around Level 9-10 for a fair fight, so if you're way beyond that, Groveside Cave should prove to be no issue whatsoever.

Fortunately, even at a lower level, they're not too difficult to counter. The trick to this particular dungeon boss is letting them perform their swipe attacks - being cautious that they'll perform multiple in quick succession. Then, as these swipes come to an end, close the space between you and the Beastman so that you can go in for your attack without being staggered.

The Beastman is also easily staggered, so if you're lucky, you should be able to pull off multiple heavy attacks, retreat, rinse, and repeat, clearing this enemy out in no time. It's all about finding the opportune moment to strike, staggering them, and then dealing a tonne of damage.

This particular boss only requires you to be around Level 9-10 for a fair fight, so if you're way beyond that, Groveside Cave should prove to be no issue whatsoever.

When you finally fell the Beastman of Farum Azula, they will drop the Flamedrake Talisman.

That's it! Groveside Cave really is short and simple. For more of a challenge, check our Elden Ring walkthrough to find an adventure to embark on that suits you.