Catch 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay tomorrow

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware will show off 15 minutes worth of Elden Ring gameplay tomorrow, November 4.

You will want to watch this we reckon, so be sure and set a calendar reminder for 7am PT, 10am ET, 3pm UK so that you won't miss it. It wouldn't hurt to bookmark Bandai Namco's Twitch and YouTube channels either for easy viewing access.

The largest FromSoftware game to date, Elden Ring was brought to life by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin and releases on February 25, 2022.

Originally slated for January 21, the action-RPG has been delayed by a little over a month due to the "depth and strategic freedom of the game" exceeding initial developer expectations.

While that's not a terrible wait, it's a wait nonetheless, so if you want to get your hands on it before it hits shelves, there's always the Elden Ring closed network test coming later this month - providing you signed up for it before registration closed.

Those who did sign up in time and own an Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 or PS5 will be randomly selected to participate. The closed network test will be playable in five sessions from November 12-15.

In the meantime, while you wait on tomorrow, have a look at the first gameplay trailer and read some of the in-depth gameplay details we've heard about.