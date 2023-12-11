EA FC 24 rival, eFootball 2024, adds a new game mode, stops players from colliding with goal posts

The latest new season to arrive in eFootball 2024 comes with a bunch of new additions headlined by the new “My League” game mode and fixes designed to improve your ball-kicking experience.

Yup, EAFC 24 got the big Holiday Update treatment last week and the equally nauseatingly-titled evolution of PES from Konami is no different. Its v3.2.0 update, dubbed “Season 3, Unite on the Pitch” is packed with features and changes.

The big headliner, as outlined in part one (that’s right) of the update’s patch notes, is the arrival of “My League”, a new game mode that allows you to take on AI opponents in leagues from all over the world using your dream team. Playing through a season against other clubs, your goal - aside from scoring goals - will be to win league titles, probably earning your chance to do a bit of posing with a trophy.

Alongside this are some revamped co-op matches for online players to take on, as well as the addition of a daily mini-game that’ll give you a chance to earn some rewards just for playing. There’s even a kick-off promotion running as part of the latter that’ll see you rewarded for logging in seven times and taking part in co-op matches between now and December 21, as detailed here.

If you do so, you should see the bunch of tweaks and fixes that have come with the update in action. My personal favourites are one which limits “the number of times a user can perform an unskippable goal celebration” to once per online match.” Yep, no longer - at least in theory - will you be spammed with lengthy cellys by some sweaty troll.

Here's the trailer for the season. Enjoy!

Meanwhile, another fix outlined in part two of the notes aims to rectify situations that would see “players sometimes be unable to avoid goal posts and goal nets” and ones in which “the ball would sometimes bounce excessively wide upon hitting a player”.

So, hopefully your squad should behave less like superhuman idiots next time you take to the pitch.

