Dragon Age 2, Life is Strange: True Colors, MLB The Show 22, more coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft has announced the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in April.

Kicking things off are sports titles Cricket 22 and MLB The Show 22, both available from today, for cloud and console. The former was released back in October, while today is the release date for MLB The Show 22 which was previously a PlayStation-exclusive franchise.

On April 7, Chinatown Detective Agency comes to cloud, console, and PC as a day one release. In this cyber noir point-and-click adventure, you play as an ex-cop who has opened a detective agency. You will choose your clients, travel the world, and solve cases using real-world research.

April 7 will also see the release of three EA Play games through cloud gaming. These are Dragon Age 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, and Star Wars: Squadrons. A reminder: if you are an Ultimate or PC Game Pass member, you automatically have access to these titles.

Life Is Strange: True Colors is coming to cloud, console, and PC on April 12. In this award-winning entry, you play Alex who has the psychic power of empathy. Your main goal in the game is to find out whether your deceased brother's car wreck was an accident or not.

Also releasing on April 12 is Panzer Corps 2 and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk for PC. Already available on cloud and console, the latter is a tactical RPG that features a wacky heroic fantasy universe where you will lead a team of unlikely and clumsy heroes.

When April 14 rolls around, Lost in Random will arrive for cloud, console, and PC as part of the EA Play collection. The game is a gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure where every citizen’s fate is determined by the roll of a dice.

With new games arriving, it means others will be leaving this service. You have until April 15 to play MLB The Show 21, Rain On Your Parade, The Long Dark, and Pathway. On April 18, F1 2019 will leave the service.