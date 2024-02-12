Tomorrow's Diablo 4 patch adds a new feature, shame it's not one the vast majority of players will care about

The next patch to arrive in Diablo 4’s third season, the disappointing Season of the Construct, might not make things better for players looking for a reason to log in. Well, unless you’re among the few who not only have the game’s rarest items, but who somehow also have too many for it to be an issue.

Blizzard recently promised a solution to a problem that, frankly, should be way lower on the totem pole. Tomorrow, the developer delivers on that promise.

Diablo 4’s patch 1.3.2 will be released tomorrow, February 13 at the usual Tuesday patch slot. The update is fairly small, but brings one feature specifically for players who have more Uber Uniques than they have a use for.

Uber Uniques are Diablo 4’s ultra-rare weapons/pieces of gear. There are seven of them, and the chance for just one to drop is so slim that it took players months to find all of the six that were in the game at launch.

Blizzard has been gradually raising their chances of dropping, but only ever so slightly. In Season of Blood, the developer introduced target-farming to the game, with set loot tables that guarantee - assuming you’re happy to keep farming the same bosses - certain rewards, which include Uber Uniques.

This has meant that you have a clear path towards obtaining Uber Uniques, so a certain selection of dedicated players were able to to earn a lot of Uber Uniques. The problem was that if you got one you didn't want, or no longer had a need for (such as after starting a new seasonal character), there was nothing you could do with your excess spoils, until now.

How much time have you spent fighting Uber Duriel? | Image credit: VG247/Blizzard.

When patch 1.3.2 drops tomorrow, Diablo 4 players will be able to craft Uber Uniques. The new system, however, relies on any excess Uber Uniques you already have, so it’s not another way for casual players to obtain them.

Now, when you salvage an Uber Unique, you’ll earn Resplendent Sparks, a new resource. If you bring five of those to any Alchemist, you’ll be able to craft a new one - though you won’t be able to preview the possible affixes that will roll on it.

To facilitate this, the Refine Resources tab at Alchemists has now been renamed to Transmute. For most of us regular players, Blizzard added that 1.3.2 also increases the chance for Uber Uniques to drop everywhere in the game’s world, except in the Uber Duriel fight.

The only other change in tomorrow’s patch is that Cursed Shrine events will now give the shrine bonus immediately as the event starts, not when it’s finished. The rest of the patch notes are just bug fixes, and we’ve included all of them below.

No Season 3-specefic changes in this one, though. | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read the Claimed status for Lunar Awakening rewards.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not read Ancestral Favor Tiers correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader misread Ancestral Favor upgrade text.

Fixed an issue where Vizier Wasp Constructs were not affected by Immobilizing effects.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip for Igneous Cores was missing information.

Fixed an issue where Journal pages didn’t drop during the Kulle's Heart Quest.

Fixed an issue where only the first person in the party would get credit for looting Obelisks Whispers.

Fixed an issue where Arcane Tremors in Hawezar and Scosglen could have Voltaic Brazier's that can't be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where attacks from Malphas could still damage players after he’s defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey Objective Keeper of Nothing still referenced Pearls of Warding to summon Echo of Malphas instead of Igneous Cores.

Fixed an issue where the final quest for Lunar Awakening could not be started if the player already had maximum Ancestral Favor.

Fixed an issue where the Shrine related to the Cleanse the Northshore Shrine Whisper could be missing.

Fixed an issue where the Ancestral Favor window wouldn't automatically close when walking away from Ying-Yue.

Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins could fail to spawn while fighting Avarice.

Fixed an issue where enemies killed via an execute effect could not drop loot.

Fixed an issue where the Melted Hear of Selig was not always rolling the maximum value for its movement speed affix.

Fixed an issue where the Echoing Fury aspect didn't grant bonus Fury if Tactical Rallying Cry was learned.

Fixed an issue where Advanced Rapid Fire would incorrectly override the bonus Critical Strike Damage from other sources.

Fixed an issue where the damage increase and resource reduction cost from Ring of the Starless Skies was not calculating correctly.

Fixed an issue where the final Lieutenant failed to spawn in The Onyx Watchtower, preventing completion without a reset.

Fixed an issue where adding a friend when playing with a controller would immediately re-open the menu for adding friend.

Fixed an issue where setting a note on a friend would open the menu for adding a friend after adding the note.

Fixed an issue where icons for Animus were missing from the mini map in the Betrayer's Row Dungeon.