Diablo 4 free trial now available on Steam - play the full game up to Level 20
Try before you buy.
If you have been wanting to give Diablo 4 a go, but don't want to fork over the cash just yet, you can download a trial for it on Steam.
The offer is available during the Steam Autumn Sale going on from today, November 21, through November 28.
Character levels will max out at Level 20 for the trial, and within that level cap, you will have access to all game content. Social play and cross-play will also be available during the free trial.
IAll progress carries over from the free trial if purchased, and during this time, you can save 40% off on the standard cost.
And, don’t forget to try out the Season of Blood storyline and challenges ahead of the recently announced Midwinter Blight event.
If you aren't a PC player, you can still get Diablo 4 for a discount, as the game is also on sale for consoles.