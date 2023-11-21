Diablo 4 free trial now available on Steam - play the full game up to Level 20

If you have been wanting to give Diablo 4 a go, but don't want to fork over the cash just yet, you can download a trial for it on Steam.

The offer is available during the Steam Autumn Sale going on from today, November 21, through November 28.

Diablo 4 Accolades Trailer.

Character levels will max out at Level 20 for the trial, and within that level cap, you will have access to all game content. Social play and cross-play will also be available during the free trial.

IAll progress carries over from the free trial if purchased, and during this time, you can save 40% off on the standard cost.

And, don’t forget to try out the Season of Blood storyline and challenges ahead of the recently announced Midwinter Blight event.

If you aren't a PC player, you can still get Diablo 4 for a discount, as the game is also on sale for consoles.