Diablo 4 will have a closed End Game beta in November, but it's only for a limited number of "experts"

Diablo 4 will host a confidential closed End Game beta, and it will be the first opportunity for select players to participate in testing an early version of the game.

It will be held on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 consoles. Cross-play and cross-progress for all platforms will also be supported.

Diablo 4 Dev Update - Closed End Game Beta video

Blizzard said it decided to focus on the end game for a few reasons, but chief among those is it doesn’t want to spoil the full story of Diablo 4. For many, the end game is their favorite aspect of Diablo, anyway, so the team wants to test it out to ensure it "feels satisfying" and that there will be ample time to act on feedback.

Once the closed beta begins, Blizzard will be looking for community feedback on a variety of end-game offerings such as Helltide, Nightmare Dungeons, Whispers of the Dead, Fields of Hatred, and Paragon Boards.

Information on who may be selected to participate and what else to expect was shared by game director Joe Shely and franchise general manager Rod Fergusson in the video above and through a blog post.

Mainly, Blizzard wants "experts" to participate in the confidential closed beta. Specifically, it will be using gameplay data to invite a limited number of Diablo players who have recently spent "significant amounts of time" playing the end-game experiences of previous titles.

If you believe you fit the requirements, update your communication preferences through Battle.net, allowing Blizzard to contact you. If you have not received an email invite to the tester by November 18, you were not selected to participate. You may have to wait until the public testing phase starts early next year.

Diablo 4 is slated for release next year.