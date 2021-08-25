Destiny 2 Lorentz Driver and how to get Lorentz Driver catalyst

Destiny 2 Lorentz Driver is the season’s new Exotic weapon available for anyone.

Obtaining it is easy enough, but you’ll need to do some grinding if you want to unlock its true power with the Lorentz Driver catalyst.

Destiny 2 Lorentz Driver | How to get the Lorentz Driver

Lorentz Driver is available through the Season of the Lost Battle Pass. If you purchase the pass, then you get Lorentz Driver immediately. If not, you have to progress through Tier 35 to obtain it.

If you’re playing after Season of the Lost, you can still grab it through the Monument to Lost Lights.

However you get it, Lorentz Driver is a solid addition to your fusion rifle collection.

Destiny 2 Lorentz Driver | Lorentz Driver stats

Impact: 41

Handling: 32

Reload Speed: 35

Range: 44

Stability: 52

Hidden stats

Aim assistance: 32

Zoom: 25

Inventory size: 35

Recoil: 79

Bounce intensity: 21

Lorentz’s exclusive perk is Lagrangian Sight, which marks enemies even if they’re behind an obstacle. Marked enemies you defeat generate special telemetry patterns. Grab three of these to give Lorentz a damage buff for a short while.

Should you land a precision blow, it generates an implosion that pulls in nearby enemies and deals damage.

The only drawback is the usual one inherent to fusion rifles. Your accuracy needs to be top-notch for Lorentz Driver to deal the most damage.

Destiny 2 Lorentz Driver | Lorentz Driver catalyst

Once you’ve obtained your Lorentz Driver, speak with Banshee-44 in the Tower to start Lorentz Driver’s catalyst quest, Revision 7.2.2.

Lorentz Driver catalyst step 1

50 Challenging combatants defeated

50 Guardians defeated

15 Champions or high-value targets defeated

The first step is pretty straightforward, minus the initial challenge. “Challenging combatants” refers to any enemy with a yellow health bar. Unlike most revision quests, you don’t need the Lorentz Driver equipped for this stage.

Lorentz Driver catalyst step 2

200 Calibration Data generated 50 Guardians defeated 100 Combatants defeated You will need the Driver equipped for this round. The only noteworthy feature here is that Guardians and Combatants are counted separately. As always, you’ll get Calibration Data from Crucible matches, Gambits, and Nightfall.

Lorentz Driver catalyst step 3

Just speak with Banshee-44 again for this step, and you’ll get the catalyst.

How to charge Lorentz Driver catalyst

Equip the catalyst, and get 400 kills with the Lorentz Driver to fully charge it. Once charged, the catalyst grants the following perk:

Jump Driver: Gains an enhanced radar. Additionally, while this weapon has 3 telemetry patterns, EM Anomaly detonations no longer require a precision final blow.

The new Destiny 2 weapon will serve you well as you complete the season's new quests, including Astral Alignment and Tracing the Stars. Still, Bungie tweaked a fair few weapon types with the new update as well, so it's worth experimenting with others to see what suits you best.