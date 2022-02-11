Destiny 2 Witch Queen: How to Access Legendary Campaign and rewards

With the launch of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, guardians will be able to tackle the story that really turns the difficulty up to eleven. The legendary campaign promises to throw aspiring heroes who dare to try it through the gauntlet, but this all raises one important question: How do you unlock the legendary campaign in Destiny 2?

This guide will take you through how exactly to access this less accommodating version of The Witch Queen’s narrative, as well as what rewards await players who manage to overcome it.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - How do I unlock the legendary campaign?

The Legendary difficulty for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be accessible immediately, and can be attempted alongside the standard difficulty missions. You can pick the difficulty for each mission as you proceed through the expansion as you progress, with the challenge ramping up with the more players in your fireteam at one time.

If you feel the regular difficulty isn’t cutting it for you (or if you’re getting bodied by the legendary difficulty) you can back out of a mission and switch between the normal and legendary campaign as you wish.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - legendary campaign rewards

Everytime you complete a story mission on the legendary difficulty, you’ll receive 1-3 bonus loot chests per mission. These quests aren’t your typical loot containers either - they give world pool gear, XP, upgrade modules, and Glimmer.

Completing all the story missions on legendary difficulty will provide the following rewards:

A new emblem

A triumph which is part of The Witch Queen meta triumph

A set of 1520 power level armour

New With Queen exotic armour

With that, you know everything you need in order to jump into the legendary campaign of Destiny 2; The Witch Queen. For more Destiny 2 guides, check out our guides on how to get the Grand Overture exotic, as well as how to obtain the Osteo Striga SMG.