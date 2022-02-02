How do you get the exotic glaives in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

One of the more exciting new additions coming to Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are glaives - the new weapon type that promises to mix up the meta with a mix of melee and ranged damage options. It gets better though, as class-specific exotic glaives have been teased for the upcoming expansion too! This begs the question: How do you get the exotic glaive?

This guide will take you through the current information on how to get the exotic glaive, how to get the exotic glaive catalyst, and what this exotic actually does.

Destiny 2 - How to get the exotic glaive?

We don’t currently know how players will get their hands on the exotic glaive, but we can make some safe assumptions based on the history of Destiny here.

For one, since the glaive is a new weapon type, and the exotic glaive provides specific abilities based on your class, it makes more sense for this weapon to be earned rather than randomly attained (after all, surely you’d want every play to be able to mess around with this exciting new weapon class?). As such, we expect the exotic glaive to be the reward from the quest, rather than the spoils of a random exotic engram.

Once we know for sure, this section will be updated with the latest information on how to get these exotic glaives!

Destiny 2 - How to get the exotic catalyst?

It’s not currently known how to get the exotic glaive catalysts in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Whether or not they are rewards from quests down the line, or random drops from activities such as Strikes, the Crucible, and Gambit. Once we do know how to obtain these catalysts, these sections will be updated with the latest information.

Destiny 2 - What does the exotic glaive do?

The glaives at their foundation have a mix of melee and ranged abilities / attacks that we can see in the recently released gameplay trailer embedded above. All three exotic glaives have basic melee attacks that can beat back enemies in close range, while the abilities unique to each clase vary wildly.

The Titan exotic glaive - the Edge of Action - can shoot out a shield that protects any guardians contained within from incoming attacks

The Warlock exotic glaive - the Edge of Intent - lays down a healing turret that can help keep yourself and others alive for a short period of time.

The Hunter exotic glaive - the Edge of concurrence - shoots out a wave of lightning that spreads across enemies dealing significant damage.

What traits and individual stats each exotic glaive has is not yet known, but once that information is released publicly this section will be updated accordingly.

For more details on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen exotics weapons, check out our guides on how to obtain the Osteo Striga exotic SMG, the new Parasite exotic grenade launcher, and the Grand Overture rapid-fire missile launcher.