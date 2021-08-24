Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion features enemies who will use Light against you

Bungie showed off the first look at The Witch Queen today, which is the next expansion for Destiny 2.

While some info was leaked on the PlayStation Store earlier today, more imformation was provided during a stream, along with confirmation of a February 22 release.

The Witch Queen comes with area called Savathun's Throne World which harbors the new Lucent Hive Guardians which will wield the Light against you, and they have their own Hive Ghosts. So they will something to contend with.

You can expect some new weapons to deal with them such as the Glaive which is a melee weapon. In order to aquire it and some of the other new weapons, you will make use of a new crafting system. You’ll be able to forge all of The Witch Queen and Seasonal weapons, and the system will be more versatile than the Umbral system and will even allow you to hunt for specific perks.

The new content will include a Legendary mode has some nice rewards, and it can played with a team or by yourslef with scaling difficulty.

Here's more:

Season of the Lost is live now and acts as a prelude to The Witch Queen and will set the stage for the upcoming expansion. In it, Mara Sov, the Queen of the Awoken, has returned to the Dreaming city and needs your help to save her lost tech witches from the Shattered Realm.

The Season is full of new weapons, a new six-player activity, a new weekly mission, and a portal to the Shattered Realm. The Lorentz Driver Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle can be instantly unlocked with a Season Pass or earned by ranking up. Ager’s Scepter, a new Stasis-powered Exotic Trace Rifle will be available later in the Season through an Exotic quest. There are also brand-new Legendary Stasis weapons in the Season of the Lost arsenal.

Season of the Lost is longer than the average Destiny 2 Season and doesn’t end until The Witch Queen launches on February 22. The Season Pass reward path, artifact, and challenges will carry on throughout the Season without resetting. Asdditional Bright Dust will be available and the team will be resetting the amount of Synthweave tokens you can earn through bounties in the second half of the Season.