Dead Space gameplay trailer shows off the eerie, dangerous corridors within the USG Ishimura

EA and Motive have provided full game details for Dead Space, the remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, accompanied by the first-ever gameplay trailer.

While remaining true to the original game’s vision, Motive has completely rebuilt the game from the ground up in the Frostbite game engine. This time out, players will find there's more to learn aboard the USG Ishimura as they relive the story with newly added narrative elements.

Dead Space Gameplay Trailer

Along with the new narrative elements, Dead Space will also include gameplay improvements including such as the Peeling System. With it, Necromorphs have been reconstructed and will feature layered flesh, tendons and bones that break, tear and shatter.

There's the new Intensity Director which dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac’s path. This includes Necromorph spawns, how players will choose to attack them, and environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles and sound will also be noted. Isaac’s heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state.

Originally a silent protagonist, this time out, players will hear more from Isaac via new narrative enrichments voiced by Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3.

Players will also enjoy the fact the game will not feature a single load screen or camera cut so they can enjoy exploring the restored ship and its new rooms, routes and obstacles.

Dead Space releases January 27 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.