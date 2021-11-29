Save 35% on a VG247 yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Don't expect to see Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass or PS Now any time soon

CD Projekt has noted that it's still "it’s way too early for Cyberpunk" on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass or PS Now.
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
CD Projekt Red parent company CD Projekt has noted that "it’s way too early for [Cyberpunk 2077]" to join any of the console subscription services.

During an investor call today (via VGC), the company was asked whether or not we're going to see Cyberpunk 2077 land on subscription services like Xbox Game Pass or PS Now soon.

President Adam Kiciński responded: "We always consider any business opportunity, but this kind of subscription model is good at a certain moment of the lifecycle of the product, so not too early.

"Witcher 3 was for some time in [Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Now], but we have to weigh the benefit and cost each time, so we have to compare it to sales, so it’s a decision based on data. It’s way too early for Cyberpunk."

The Witcher 3 enjoyed a resurgence of popularity when it landed on Xbox Game Pass back in December 2019. It was removed from the service earlier this year, in March 2021, meaning that it was available via the service for just over a year.

This follows the developer announcing that the current-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 will be coming in Q1 and Q2 of 2022, respectively, as the studio undergoes "exploratory work" on new projects.

Could we see The Witcher 3 come back to the subscription services when it releases on both new-gen consoles? It remains to be seen. If both the RPG and Cyberpunk 2077 arrive at the same time, it could be a good chance for CD Projekt Red to rehabilitate its image after the various controversies it courted during the game's launch.

