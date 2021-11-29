CD Projekt Red begins "exploratory work" on new games, Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 current-gen coming in 2022

CD Projekt Red has announced that the current-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 will be coming in Q1 and Q2 of 2022.

In a press release that primarily looks back at 2021, the developer has announced some vague windows for when we can expect the long-promised current-gen versions of its illustrious RPGs.

"We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms," the update reads.

There's also a small note about some of the other projects the developer is working on, though there's no timeline when we're going to see these. CD Projekt notes that "there is also ongoing work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion", though this has yet to be named or detailed in any official capacity.

Elsewhere, the company is staffing up and getting ready to start work on other projects, too. The press release notes that two Northern American developers joined the company in recent months: Digital Scapes (now rebranded as CD Projekt Red Vancouver) and The Molasses Flood, and the former has been folded into the larger studio whilst The Molasses Flood "will work on a separate game based on one of CD Projekt Red's IPs."

The company notes that the downturn in its net profit is largely based on "expenses related to updating Cyberpunk" and "exploratory work on new projects which are at an early stage of development". Whatever this project is, it's not detailed here.

When The Witcher 3 releases on both new-gen consoles, it will be an improved version with visual enhancements and will feature upgrades such as ray tracing, and faster loading times. You will be able to purchase it as a standalone product or if you already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it will be a free upgrade.