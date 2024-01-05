Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion has attracted over five million mercs to Dogtown so far

We all knew Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty expansion had done a great job of giving the game a huge second wind following its rocky original release, but CD Projekt has just put a number on that success.

As you’d imagine, plenty of mercs have gotten enveloped in a dangerous situation involving the NUSA President, taken on the Chimera, and possibly done a bit of rocket-based parkour. Regardless of which aspects of the expansion these players have been left chewing their mates’ ears off about, it’s safe to say that it and the game’s massive 2.0 update accomplished their mission.

In a Tweet, the developer behind The Witcher series declared: “Over 5 million agents have infiltrated Dogtown!”, alongside a graphic indicating that this total refers to the number of copies Phantom Liberty sold over the course of 2023.

CDPR went on to add a nice message to those cybernetically-enhanced killers, saying: “Thank you for all your support — and good luck on your mission.”

To put this number in context, CD Projekt Red revealed back in October last year that the base version of Cyberpunk 2077 had surpassed 25 million copies sold just under three years after its initial release, reaching that mark faster than The Witcher 3 did.

It also shared that the Phantom Liberty expansion had managed to sell three million units within the first week following its arrival on September 26, 2023. So, the number looks to have steadily grown since that point, with more and more people being tempted into returning to Night City or taking a trip there for the first time.

Odds are the updates and patches CD Projekt continued to bring to the game following the expansion’s release have played a part in helping it do so well. For example, the latest of these, the free 2.1 update, was headlined by the addition of a fully functional metro system to the game that players can use to get around in immersive fashion.

In other recent CD Projekt Red news, the developer’s Chief Strategy Officer Adam Kiciński has shot down the idea that it's looking to be acquired by a larger industry entity.