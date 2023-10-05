Cyberpunk 2077 live-action show announced as game tops 25 million units sold

CD Projekt RED has announced a collaboration with global media company Anonymous Content to develop a live-action project set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

Anonymous Content is known for producing Emmy-winning series True Detective and Mr. Robot, along with Academy Award-winning films such as The Revenant and Spotlight. As part of the collaboration, CD Projekt RED is working directly with company head of television Garret Kemble, director of development Ryan Schwartz, and chief creative officer David Levine.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Launch Trailer

Levine was previously HBO’s EVP and co-head of drama, overseeing the production of series such as True Detective, Westworld, and True Blood. He was also involved with production of the early seasons of the Game of Thrones.

The new project is in the early stages of development and is currently searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. The development will be in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team, and more information about the project will come as the partnership progresses.

Announcement of the project comes alongside news that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 25 million copies. Just recently, CDPR released the Phantom Liberty expansion for the game, which starred actors Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, respectively.