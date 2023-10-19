Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty includes hidden dialogue for players dumb enough to hop on a rocket

Spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty lie ahead. Read on carefully!

It looks like CD Projekt somehow anticipated that a few plucky players would attempt to hitch a ride on a rocket in Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion.

Before we go any further, if you’re yet to finish the DLC and don’t want to see any spoilers for it, make sure you’ve heeded the warning above.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Still here? Good.

So, for those who opt to side with Songbird in Phantom Liberty, the final mission that awaits you at the end of the expansion is dubbed “The Killing Moon” and involves a little trip to a spaceport, which, naturally, is home to a rocket or two. Depending on how you handle this quest’s final confrontation, you can end up interacting with one of these spacecraft just before it takes off.

Though, as players over on Reddit have discovered, there’s a little more on offer for those brave enough to try and send V on a trip to space by stowing away on the ledge surrounding the rocket’s door.

Based on the clip one user has posted of them attempting the trick, if you’re somehow deft enough to wedge your character into this space and begin to rise with the craft as it gets into position to blast off, Johnny Silverhand will pop up on the ledge below to calmly ask “Where you headin’ off to?”. This looks to prompt V to respond: “Just watch the show, Johnny.”

Sadly, the show in question can only end one way, with one player in the thread reporting that, based on their testing, the sudden death you’ll face once the rocket reaches a certain height is scripted, meaning it can't even be avoided if you’ve got mods or console commands at your disposal.

While it’s not quite clear whether the dialogue between the player and Silverhand once you’ve jumped aboard was recorded specially to serve as a unique easter egg for those who’re willing to get inventive or is just an amusing re-use of some lines that’re used elsewhere in the game, it’s still cool that this kind of thing exists in Cyberpunk.

After all, how else are you supposed to follow up reaching Phantom Liberty’s emotional climax other than by trying a bit of parkour so dangerous it’d make an Assassin’s Creed protagonist think twice?

As we learned last week, Phantom Liberty also includes some lines which were created with the help of AI technology, in order to replicate the voice of a deceased actor who starred in the base game.